Best Online Casinos for Real Money 2022 in the USA

If you want to play at the best online casino for real money, you should pay attention to many things and make sure that the games, payouts, bonuses, etc., are provided with a perfect service. Or you can simply choose one of our recommendations, as we have already selected the best US casinos taking all this into account.

Below you can find the best casinos selected by our experts and find out all the necessary information about each of them. So, let’s go!

Lucky Creek – excellent reputation

Wild Casino – bonus up to $9,000 for crypto users

Ignition casino – fastest withdrawals (usually within 24 hours)

Top Online Casinos Real Money

Lucky Creek

Lucky Creek casino was launched in 2009, and it is owned & operated by Genesys Technology N.V, a Curacao-based company.

Pros and cons

You get to play the entire game collection of Betsoft, Rival, and Saucify

Lots of weekly bonuses to use and tournaments to join

Phone support is available 24/7

Bitcoin is supported and BTC deposits are converted to USD

You don’t get a Lucky Creek no deposit bonus

Lucky Creek casino payout speed can be quite long (up to 10 days)

Rewards and Bonuses

At the time of our Lucky Creek casino review, there were two Lucky Creek bonus codes to use. (None of them was Lucky Creek no deposit bonus codes.) LUCK125 code gives a 125% match rate for your first deposit, up to $625. LUCK50 code, on the other hand, awards 50 free spins to use on the Mississippi Wilds slot machine. You can also earn 100 free spins every week with your deposits. There are several other Lucky Creek casino promotions too, but most of them are only valid for a specific period.

Reputation

Lucky Creek online casino has an excellent reputation: it has been active for nearly 13 years, and there are almost no complaints about it. You get to use lots of bonuses with low wagering rates, and customer support is 24/7 available. Players from the USA can use credit/debit cards, prepaid/gift cards, Interac, and Bitcoin for payments.

Wild Casino

Launched in 2018, the Wild casino is one of the oldest operators in the industry, and the answer to “is Wild casino legit?” question is yes: it is licensed by Panama.

Pros and cons

All games are RNG certified for fairness

Dozens of altcoins are supported

Different welcome bonuses for Fiat and cryptocurrency users

10% weekly cashback bonus (up to $250) for everyone

Wild casino withdrawal time can be very long for some options (up to 15 days)

Payment options are limited for Fiat currency users

Rewards and Bonuses

Wild casino bonus for Fiat currency users matches the first deposit by 250% (up to $1,000) and the next four deposits by 100% (up to $1,000). You must use the WILD250 and WILD 100 codes to trigger the bonuses. No Wild casino free spins are attached to this bonus, but there are other promos that award them. Crypto users can claim a different welcome bonus by using the CRYPTO300 Wild casino promo code for their first deposit and CRYPTO150 for the next four. This bonus offers increased match rates, up to a total of $9,000.

Reputation

The casino has an excellent reputation among crypto gamblers, and it was one of the first websites to support cryptocurrencies. The game collection contains thousands of games in different categories, and there are multiple bonuses to use. For example, by referring a friend, you can win up to $200 and 50 free spins.

Ignition Casino

Ignition casino online has been active since 2016, and it is the official online gambling partner of Gumball 3000.

Pros and cons

BTC, BCH, and LTC withdrawals have no maximum limit

Ignition casino withdrawal speeds are impressive (24 hours on average)

It also offers a poker network with multiple tournaments

The “Hot Drop Jackpot” feature pays hourly, daily, and weekly

Players are limited to one withdrawal per three days

Some payment options have a very low max. withdrawal limit (as low as $1,000)

Rewards and Bonuses

We cannot share any Ignition casino no deposit bonus codes because they do not exist, but we can talk about the welcome bonus for Fiat and crypto users. Credit card deposits get a 100% match rate (up to $1,000) and crypto deposits get a 150% match rate (up to $1,500). The same rates and amounts are offered for playing poker too. Both offers can be claimed without using any Ignition casino bonus codes. No matter which one you choose, the wagering rate will be 25x, and a minimum deposit of $20 will be required.

Reputation

If you are wondering is Ignition casino legit, don’t worry; it offers a legal service with a Curacao licence. This is one of the most popular casinos for US players and has a near-perfect reputation in the industry. All its pages are secured by 256-bit SSL, and almost 10.000 players try their luck every day at Ignition casino.

How We Select Which Online Casinos for Real Money to Recommend

Picking the best online casinos for real money is not an easy job: you need to know what to look for, and for that, you need decades of experience. We have both, and to select the casinos that will offer the best possible online gambling real money USA experience, we have used the following criteria:

Reputation, Safety, and Security . We only picked legal websites with a good reputation that offer a safe & reliable experience.

US Player Acceptance . We made sure that US players are accepted as members and can access all games & services without restrictions.

. We made sure that US players are accepted as members and can access all games & services without restrictions. Game Variety . We checked the game collection and selected casinos that managed to satisfy us in terms of quality, quantity, and variety.

. We checked the game collection and selected casinos that managed to satisfy us in terms of quality, quantity, and variety. Decent and Fair Bonuses . Our aim is to make sure that you can enjoy a fair and advantageous bonus both when you register and afterwards.

. Our aim is to make sure that you can enjoy a fair and advantageous bonus both when you register and afterwards. Reliable Banking Methods . We checked all payment options to make sure they could be used from the US without any problems, and we also paid attention to min/max payment limits.

. We checked all payment options to make sure they could be used from the US without any problems, and we also paid attention to min/max payment limits. Fast Withdrawals . We personally made several withdrawals to test the speed and preferred casinos that can complete cashouts in less than 24 hours.

. We personally made several withdrawals to test the speed and preferred casinos that can complete cashouts in less than 24 hours. Effective Mobile Gambling . We tested all our selections on different mobile platforms with browsers and apps to make sure that you will get the same performance & features.

. We tested all our selections on different mobile platforms with browsers and apps to make sure that you will get the same performance & features. Professional Customer Service. We have included only casinos in our list that have a professional & helpful support team that resolves all problems within a maximum of 24 hours.

How to Play Real Money Casino Games Online

Whether you want to play casino slots for real money or any other game, here is how you can do it:

Select a casino from the list and visit its website. We recommend checking them all first, so you can find the one that suits you best. After finding your favourite casino, go to its website using a desktop or mobile browser. Join the casino. You will see a button that says “join” or “register” on the main page of the website; click on it. Fill out the registration form and provide personal info such as your name, address, email, and phone number. Pick a username and password too. Verify your account. The casino will send a message to your email, and that message will have a verification link: click the link to verify & activate your account. Log in with your credentials, and look at the game collection and bonuses. Make your first deposit and start playing!

Advantages of Real Money Online Casinos in the USA

You Win Real Money. You can win even bigger than your investment at online casinos that pay real cash. As long as you play for real, the payouts will be real too. Privacy, Convenience & Safety. The casinos we’ve chosen not only feature the best games and bonuses; they also offer a licensed, legal, safe, and fair experience while respecting your privacy. Jackpot-Sized Prizes. If you play at the casinos, we have selected for you and chosen the right games, and you can win huge payouts on every spin or round. Hours of Entertainment. Every online casino on our lists will provide you with hours of fun and lucrative experience. Whether you’re a casual or a professional gambler, you can be sure that your time will be rewarded.

The Most Popular Real Money Casino Games

Slot Machines : Your goal is to land the same symbols side by side on a payline by spinning the reels.

Table Games : Any casino game that is played on a table falls into this category, such as roulette, craps, and their variants.

: Any casino game that is played on a table falls into this category, such as roulette, craps, and their variants. Card Games : Blackjack, baccarat, and poker are the most popular games in this category.

: Blackjack, baccarat, and poker are the most popular games in this category. Live Dealer Games: Table & card games that are played against a real dealer.

Why Should You Play Real Money Casino Games?

To win real money, of course. The best online casino real money USA sites mentioned in this article offer you a chance to play hundreds of fun games for real cash, and you can win bigger than your investment if you are lucky enough. Play roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, or slots: the choice is yours.

Make the Most of Real Money Bonuses

Once you join the best online real money casinos, claim your welcome pack right away and be on the lookout for other bonuses too, such as:

Welcome Bonus: Your first deposit will be matched by a certain ratio, i.e., 100%.

Reload Bonus: You will get a bonus for every deposit you make.

Cashback Bonus: Your losses will be refunded by the casino.

Free Spins Bonus: You will get spins for free to use on popular slots.

Real Money Online Casinos with Quick & Trusted Payments

To start playing at an online casino that pays real money and to take advantage of the bonuses, you need to make a deposit in your account. Likewise, you want to withdraw your winnings as soon as possible. To complete both without any problems:

To send money to the casino, use the “deposit” option on your account page and choose a payment method. There are many options, such as credit cards, e-wallets, voucher codes, and cryptocurrencies; choose the one that suits you best.

For cashout, use the “withdrawal” option on your account page. Note that due to laws and licence conditions, you may need to verify your identity before withdrawing funds. The deposit methods can be used for withdrawals too.

Responsible Gambling

Don’t let the online casino real money experience turn into an addiction. Gambling should remain a hobby, and having fun should be your primary goal. In this context, pay attention to the following and do not hesitate to seek professional help if you feel that gambling is turning into an addiction.