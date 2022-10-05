6 Easiest Plants To Grow In Your Dorm Room (And Why They’re Good For You)

Dorm rooms are usually pretty small, and not every new student is ready to take up gardening as a hobby. While it is definitely possible to grow your own food in a small space, it’s not always easy—especially when you only have access to limited natural light. There are plenty of other plants that are less demanding when it comes to growing conditions but just as beneficial for your health.

These indoor plants require little attention but still provide benefits like cleaner air and a feeling of tranquility. They also won’t take up much space — which is perfect for students living in a dorm or small apartment with little outdoor space.

Aromatherapy plants for stress relief

Aromatherapy is a practice that uses the aromatic qualities of different plants to promote mental and physical well-being. Studies suggest that the scents of different essential oils can have powerful effects on mood and physiological responses. Aromatherapy is a great way to relax and unwind after a long day especially when you’re busy studying for your finals!

Growing plants like lavender or herbs like mint in your dorm room can provide natural relaxation. Not only that, but they can act as insect repellents in case you encounter pests like spiders or ants.

Plants for clean air

By far, the healthiest benefit of indoor gardening is cleaner air. According to NASA, plants like the neon pothos, snake plant, and aloe vera are able to naturally remove pollutants from the air, including carbon dioxide, formaldehyde and ozone.

They also release oxygen into the air, which is beneficial for your sleep cycle. By growing certain plants, you can create a cleaner, healthier space for yourself.

Plants for better sleep

Many people suffer from sleep issues, but it’s often difficult to find a solution. One of the most beneficial indoor plants for sleep is the lavender. If your dorm room receives bright, diffused light, lavender can be easy to grow. If you have trouble sleeping, you can pinch some lavender and place it under your pillow.

If you’re looking for a more natural alternative to melatonin, you can consider growing valerian root herb. Valerian root herb produces chemicals that help you destress and doze off and have been reported to give others vivid dreams!

There are other sleep-promoting plants, including the chamomile and the jasmine. These plants can also be harvested to create a relaxing herbal tea that can help you get a good night’s sleep.

Plants for increased productivity

Growing plants indoors has a positive effect on productivity. Studies show that workplaces with plants have higher levels of employee satisfaction and reduced absenteeism.

Alocasias can be a great addition to dorm rooms. They produce dramatic leaves that will add a tropical vibe to your dorm room. Although you’re probably most familiar with Monstera, if you’re looking for an alternative to a Monstera with the same flare, Alocasias like Alocasia Polly, Alocasia Regal Shield, or Alocasia Maharani are all great options.

A succulent like echeveria, string of pearls, or any sedum are some of the easiest plants to take care of, making it the perfect indoor plant for productivity. It doesn’t need much water, sunlight or space. They are also attractive plants that can add a bit of life to your dorm or workspace. So you not only get the productivity benefits but you also get a nice aesthetic for your room.

A ficus tree is another great indoor plant for boosting productivity. It’s easy to care for, and it provides plenty of shade during the summer months. Ficus trees like FIcus audrey and ficus moclame also filter out harmful toxins from the air, making it a great addition to any indoor workspace.

Thriving with a green lifestyle

One of the best ways to go green in your dorm is by growing your own plants. It not only creates a beautiful space but also provides benefits for your health and the environment. By growing your own plants, you can reduce your water usage and cut back on the chemicals typically found in store-bought food.

Boiling it down, there are plenty of reasons why you should consider bringing plants into your dorm. They add beauty and life to any space, they help reduce stress and improve your sleep, they improve your productivity, they filter the air and they’re eco-friendly. All in all, they’re a great addition to any dorm space.