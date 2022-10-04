Why is collaboration so important in the digital field?

In the digital world, collaboration is key. Whether you are working with a team of people in-house or collaborating with freelancers from around the globe, teamwork makes the dream work. In this article, we will explore the power of collaboration in Digital Transformation and how it can help your business succeed.

Why collaboration is key for transformation in the digital world:

It allows businesses to tap into a wider pool of talent. When you work with a team of people, you can leverage the skills and expertise of each individual to create a better product or service. Collaboration helps businesses save time and money. By working together, businesses can complete tasks more efficiently and effectively. Collaboration fosters innovation and creativity. When people work together, they can share new ideas and come up with creative solutions to problems.

As you can see, the benefits of collaboration are numerous, and they can help organisations to achieve their transformation goals. This is a great place to start when planning a successful digital transformation.

Successful digital transformation strategies start with internal changes

The majority of companies are trying to implement digital transformation strategies to boost their performance in the market. However, for many of them, the actual transformation is happening at a much slower rate.

According to a survey conducted by MIT Sloan Management Review, only 20 per cent of companies can achieve their desired digital transformation within a two-year time frame.

A lot of companies are facing problems like lack of cooperation, knowledge sharing and even collaboration in their team. All these problems make it difficult for companies to move forward with their transformation projects.

Who should be an integral part of the digital transformation strategy?

The first step in successfully implementing a digital transformation strategy is to understand that it is not a one-person job. It’s a team effort.

Many people need to be involved, from the top-level executive to the employees on the ground floor.

If you’re following a digital transformation strategy from start to finish, you will be in a constant state of collaboration – with customers, employees, vendors, and other stakeholders.

What kind of results has the firms that have already taken on a digital transformation strategy seen?

Most of the firms that have already taken on the ambitious task of a digital transformation strategy have seen tremendous results. The biggest change they’ve seen has been in their customer’s experiences.

Customers are able to create their own accounts, find an item they want to purchase and complete the transaction without needing to call the company or having to wait in line.

Customers have also been happy with the newest changes to websites as they have been more user-friendly. Collaborative digital transformation strategies are a win-win for both customers and the company.

How to get started with your collaborative digital transformation

You need to start by setting up a digital transformation team. This is a cross-functional team that can take on the necessary digital initiatives of an organization.

This team can be made up of developers, designers, and project managers. The collaboration between these different roles can help to contribute to a successful digital transformation strategy.

This can be seen in the following ways:

A company can more easily scale their digital transformation initiatives. The organisation can achieve its digital transformation goals, more efficiently and effectively. By having a digital transformation team that can work collaboratively, they will be able to build a strong foundation for the organization’s digital transformation strategy.

How to set yourself apart from other companies

You need to clarify to leaders “what” the digital transformation means for the organization and why everyone should collaborate under a joint mission. Be specific, prescriptive, and clear about the vision and mission for the digital transformation.

Projects that bring people together are important. Prioritize projects that stimulate cross-function collaboration. Know where and how to allocate capital and pick projects that generate value for the broader organization.

To be successful you need to be responsible for making sure that all of the digital solutions and platforms used by your company can work together. Invest in and rapidly scale platforms that allow for continuous collaboration. This helps to solve the problem of ‘island isolation’, where workers using different programs or applications can’t communicate or work together effectively.