How+to+Demonstrate+Traction+in+a+Pitch+Deck+for+Successful+Fundraising

Now for the Traction Slide – Let’s Talk About Profits

When designing the traction slide, you’ll include Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Depending on the specific stage where your startup is at, you can add profits and revenues. Although investors want to back a company that is already showing profits, their focus is more on the future growth prospects of the startup. Even if you can demonstrate that the business has successfully built infrastructure and a robust production line with an excellent team on board, that should impress financiers. A company may not be able to show profits if its sales have yet to pick up, but if it has some revenues, that’s an incentive to investors who see it as a positive indicator.

Beta Testing and Pre-Orders Show Customer Validation

Established and mature companies can use their extensive customer base as traction indicators. You can add stats about the sales you’re making each month or every quarter. But, if your venture is still to get there, you can add information about beta testing results and reviews from users who have tried the products and services before the formal launch. Listing enterprise clients or subscriptions coming in even before the product is ready for the market shows customer validation and that the startup is likely to succeed.

Investments from Renowned Venture Capitalists and Incubator Support

Startups that have been accepted into renowned incubator programs carry their stamp of approval. Getting into such programs is notoriously challenging. If entrepreneurs can demonstrate that they’ve developed their products with the backing and peer support made available by an incubator, that factor could interest investors. Most organizations connect startup owners with financiers in their network, and getting seed capital is good validation. Investments from venture capitalists can help attract funding since VCs are known to evaluate and back ventures with potential.

Partnerships and Endorsements

Entrepreneurs who have successfully entered into partnerships with well-known companies in their respective industries can use their association to show traction. Partnering to buy and source inventory, manufacture complementing products, or deliver related services is a great way to indicate future growth prospects. If you can get permission from renowned brands to use their name, that works well for your fundraising efforts.

Demonstrating impressive metrics and KPIs is always the best way to show traction and get funding for your business. But, even if your startup is yet to launch, you can get the investments you need by using other factors that indicate the business has the necessary potential for growing quickly.