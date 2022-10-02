Photos: No. 3 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 21 Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 1-0, at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. After one score in the first period, the rest of the game remained scoreless. Iowa had nine total shots on goal while Rutgers recorded seven.

Iowa forward Leah Zellner recorded the lone goal throughout the game. Iowa goalie Grace McGurie recorded 5 saves and played all 60 minutes.

The Hawkeyes will improve to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten Play. The Hawkeyes next head to University Park, Pennsylvania, to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday, October 7.