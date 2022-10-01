Photos: Iowa football vs. No. 4 Michigan

The No. 4 Michigan football team defeated Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, 27-14. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes for the second time in less than a year in a rematch of last December’s Big Ten Championship.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the Wolverines in offense with 155 yards and a touchdown. Running back Blake Corum followed closely behind with a touchdown of his own and 133 yards.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 21/31 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. During the game, the student section broke out a “Fire Brian,” chant in reference to the struggling offense.

The Hawkeyes moved to 3-2 on the season. Next week, Iowa takes on 4-1 Illinois under the lights in Champagne.