Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 4 Michigan

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will face off at Kinnick Stadium at 11 a.m.

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean runs the ball back for a pick-six during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes lead the Rutgers 17-3 at halftime.

Iowa football is set for its conference home-opener against No. 4 Michigan. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines will battle at 11:05 a.m.

Michigan is coming into the matchup with a 4-0 record, picking up victories against Colorado, Hawaii, UConn, and Maryland. In those four games, the Wolverines averaged 489 yards and six touchdowns per game.

But the Wolverines will be without their top tight end Erick All, who is out for the second straight game with an undisclosed injury. All has only three catches for 36 yards so far this season.

Running back Donovan Edwards, who has been out with a leg injury, is slated to return against Iowa. He will back up Blake Corum.

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson will miss another game with an undisclosed injury. He played limited snaps against Nevada — his only action this season.

Hawkeye cornerback Terry Roberts is going through warmups. He was injured on Sept. 23 and did not play against Rutgers out of precaution. On Tuesday, head coach Kirk Ferentz said Roberts was limited in practice and was not sure if he would play against Michigan.

“Big Noon Kickoff” is in Iowa City this week. The pregame show aired live from the lawn between Hillcrest and Petersen residence halls.

Three of the four analysts picked Michigan to win the matchup. Urban Meyer picked Michigan, 13-10, Matt Leinart picked Michigan, 21-13, and Brady Quinn picked Michigan, 17-14. Reggie Bush was the sole analyst to pick Iowa, 21-17.

Iowa will honor its 2002 team Saturday. The group is returning to Iowa City this week for the 20-year anniversary of its Big Ten Championship. Former Iowa quarterback and 2002 Heisman Trophy runner-up Brad Banks will be the honorary captain.

This is also the annual America Needs Farmers game. Former Iowa tight end Tony Moeaki is the Iowa Farm Bureau’s Wall of Honor 2022 inductee.

COIN TOSS: Iowa won the toss and deferred. Michigan will receive the ball to begin the game, and Iowa will defend the north end zone.

9:53 1Q: Touchdown, Michigan. Wide receiver Ronnie Bell runs untouched into the end zone from 16 yards out, and the Wolverines eat five minutes off the clock. Michigan 7, Iowa 0.

8:28 1Q: Iowa goes 3-and-out in its first drive of the game. Tory Taylor punted the ball to Michigan’s 21-yard line, where the Wolverines will take over.

3:07 1Q: After Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy trips and loses five yards on second down, Michigan punted from Iowa’s 45-yard line. Bruce caught the ball at the 9-yard line.

0:28 1Q: Iowa goes from its own 9-yard line to Michigan’s 42, three straight incomplete passes leads to a Taylor punt, which goes into the end zone for a touchback.

End 1: Michigan 7, Iowa 0. Michigan has gained 115 yards compared to Iowa’s 45.

8:28 2Q: Michigan kicker Jake Moody completes a field goal from 44 yards out to increase the Wolverines’ lead to 10.

4:00 2Q: With four minutes left in the second quarter, Taylor is back out to punt from Iowa’s 40-yard line. After a 51-yard punt, Michigan returns the ball 10 yards to its own 20.

0:43 2Q: Michigan takes a timeout as it sits at Iowa’s 21-yard line. The Wolverines have two timeouts remaining.

0:14 2Q: Michigan makes another field goal from 35 yards out. Michigan 13, Iowa 0. Michigan’s 13 points mark the most the Iowa defense has let up in a single game so far this season.

HALF: Michigan 13, Iowa 0. Michigan has gained 236 yards, while Iowa is sitting at 91.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.