Top 5 Quarterbacks To Have Never Won A Super Bowl

As a position, the quarterback is considered one of the most important in football. In fact, many of the most memorable players to come out of the NFL have been quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Joe Montana.

However, the 5 quarterbacks on this list show that it takes more than just being an impressive quarterback to win a Super Bowl. No matter how good someone is, they are only as strong as the weakest link in the team.

1. Dan Marino

Marino played for the Miami Dolphins from 1983 to 1999, boasting an incredible 17-year-long career with them.

One year after being drafted, Marino won MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Early on in his NFL career Marino reached the 1985 Super Bowl, while they didn’t win Marino was expected to see many more Super Bowls. This was not the case and the 1985 Super Bowl became his first and last.

In 1994, Marino was awarded Comeback Player of the Year.

Throughout his impressive career, Marino threw 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns, both impressive records at the time which has since been broken. He was also the first quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in a season.

He was named Pro-Bowler nine times and honored to First-Team All-Pro three times. Marino was also named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team in 2019.

In 2005, Marino got inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and he is one of 3 players to have his number retired by the Dolphins.

2. Fran Tarkenton

Tarkenton played from 1961 to 1978 for both the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. At the time of his retirement, he held a lot of the NFL’s passing records such as 3,686 out of 6,467 passed for 47,003 yards, 342 touchdowns, and 266 interceptions.

In 1975 Tarkenton had his first lead of a season after being the NFL passing touchdowns leader. He would then be the NFL completion percentage leader in 1977 and the NFL passing yards leader in 1978.

Throughout his career, he was named Pro-Bowler nine times and was honored to First-Team All-Pro in 1975. That same year in 1975 he was awarded MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

In 1979 his number was retired by the Vikings. Tarkenton was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

3. Jim Kelly

Kelly played for the Buffalo Bills from 1986 to 1996 and is one of only 3 numbers retired by them.

During his career, Kelly demonstrated himself to be a scoring juggernaut and helped to lead his team to four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993, they lost every single one.

Despite the lack of Super Bowl wins, Kelly was named Pro-Bowler five times and received his first and only First-Team All-Pro honors in 1991.

Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and is unfortunately the only player in it to have played 4 Super Bowls and not won any.

4. Warren Moon

Moon is considered one of the greatest undrafted players of all time playing for the Houston Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs from 1984 to 2000.

Before joining the NFL, Moon was a part of the Canadian Football League and impressively won 5 Grey Cups consecutively and was named Grey Cup MVP twice. His Canadian Football career was played with the Edmonton Eskimos.

His 5 consecutive Grey Cups remain a Canadian Football League record.

In 1989 he was named the NFL Man of the Year and one year later he was awarded Offensive Player of the Year.

During his career Moon was named Pro-Bowler nine times and led the league in passing yards twice. 1990 was the first time he led in passing yards and that same year he would lead in passing touchdowns.

Moon is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and is the only player to do so.

5. Randall Cunningham

Cunningham played from 1985 to 1995 and then from 1997 to 2001 for the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens and is considered one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks.

He spent the majority of his career with the Eagles and retired in 1995. However, he returned in 1997 to join the Vikings. The next year in 1998 he led the NFL season in passer rating.

Cunningham was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1992.

He was named to Pro-Bowler four times throughout his career and got his first and only First-Team All-Pro honors in 1998.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Final Thoughts

As you can see by all these impressive quarterbacks, you don’t need to have won a Super Bowl to be great.

Your skills alone can show how good of a player you are rather than the trophies you have won.