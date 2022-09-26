DITV Sports: Iowa Opens Up Big Ten Schedule Against Wisconsin

September 26, 2022
DITV sports reporter AJ Reisetter details the tough Hawkeyes loss against the Badgers on Friday. Iowa now prepares to travel to Michigan State on Thursday 9/22.
DITV
Packages
Nico Ragaini Expecting Family in Big Numbers
Grant Field Underwent Renovation over the Summer
A New Plant-Themed Bar Welcomes the Community
DITV Sports: Iowa finds some offense in the eye of the storm
DITV Sports: Iowa Defense outscores Rutgers in B1G opener
DITV Sports: UI Golf’s Mac McClear shines in season opener
DITV Sports: Iowa Volleyball Update
DITV Sports: Hawkeyes keep shutout amidst several lightning delays
DITV: UI College of Education is Offering Different Ways to Become Teachers
DITV: Monday, Sept 26th, 2022