A New Plant-Themed Bar Welcomes the Community

September 26, 2022
The GreenHouse, a botanical inspired bar in Iowa City, opens as a new community space with plant-themed cocktails. DITV News Reporter Justina Borgman shows us more about what’s blossoming at this new venue.
DITV
Packages
Nico Ragaini Expecting Family in Big Numbers
Grant Field Underwent Renovation over the Summer
DITV Sports: Iowa finds some offense in the eye of the storm
DITV Sports: Iowa Defense outscores Rutgers in B1G opener
DITV Sports: UI Golf’s Mac McClear shines in season opener
DITV Sports: Iowa Volleyball Update
DITV Sports: Hawkeyes keep shutout amidst several lightning delays
DITV Sports: Iowa Opens Up Big Ten Schedule Against Wisconsin
DITV: UI College of Education is Offering Different Ways to Become Teachers
DITV: Monday, Sept 26th, 2022