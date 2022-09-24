Watch: Iowa football’s Spencer Petras finds Sam LaPorta for 42-yard completion
Petras and LaPorta connected for the Hawkeyes’ second-longest pass play of the season.
September 24, 2022
After Iowa’s defense scored two touchdowns in the first 1.5 quarters of Saturday night’s Big Ten-opener against Rutgers, Iowa’s offense got on the board late in the first half.
Drew Stevens booted a 25-yard field goal through the uprights to give Iowa a 17-3 lead over the host Scarlet Knights heading into halftime.
Stevens’s kick capped Iowa’s longest drive of the season — an 87-yard, 12-play series that began at the Iowa 6-yard-line.
The Hawkeyes picked up 42 of those 87 yards courtesy of quarterback Spencer Petras and tight end Sam LaPorta. Petras found LaPorta on the second-longest pass play of Iowa’s season and moved the ball from the Iowa 45-yard-line to the Rutgers 13.
SPENCER PETRAS WHAT A BALL TO SAM LAPORTA IOWA IS IN BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/iUDJXzt33k
— SuperHawkeyeFan (@superhawkeyefan) September 25, 2022
Iowa will get the ball first in the second half.