Watch: Iowa football’s Spencer Petras finds Sam LaPorta for 42-yard completion

Petras and LaPorta connected for the Hawkeyes’ second-longest pass play of the season.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta attempts to catch a pass during the Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak defeating Iowa, 10-7. Laporta had 55 receiving yards.

After Iowa’s defense scored two touchdowns in the first 1.5 quarters of Saturday night’s Big Ten-opener against Rutgers, Iowa’s offense got on the board late in the first half.

Drew Stevens booted a 25-yard field goal through the uprights to give Iowa a 17-3 lead over the host Scarlet Knights heading into halftime.

Stevens’s kick capped Iowa’s longest drive of the season — an 87-yard, 12-play series that began at the Iowa 6-yard-line.

The Hawkeyes picked up 42 of those 87 yards courtesy of quarterback Spencer Petras and tight end Sam LaPorta. Petras found LaPorta on the second-longest pass play of Iowa’s season and moved the ball from the Iowa 45-yard-line to the Rutgers 13.

SPENCER PETRAS WHAT A BALL TO SAM LAPORTA IOWA IS IN BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/iUDJXzt33k — SuperHawkeyeFan (@superhawkeyefan) September 25, 2022

Iowa will get the ball first in the second half.