Watch: Iowa football’s Leshon Williams scores Hawkeyes’ first offensive touchdown against Rutgers
Williams took a Spencer Petras handoff into the end zone from two yards away.
September 24, 2022
Sophomore running back Leshon Williams punched in the Hawkeyes’ first offensive touchdown of the night with 10:09 left in the third quarter.
After two defensive touchdowns helped Iowa to a 17-3 halftime lead over the host Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Williams found the end zone on a two-yard run.
Hawkeyes are on fire. 🔥@LboogieG x @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/67ylDUawdL
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 25, 2022
Williams’s score capped off a nine-play 75-yard drive. Iowa leads, 24-3.