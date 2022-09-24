Watch: Iowa football’s Leshon Williams scores Hawkeyes’ first offensive touchdown against Rutgers

Williams took a Spencer Petras handoff into the end zone from two yards away.

Ayrton Breckenridge

Iowa running back Leshon Williams carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jackrabbits, 7-3. Williams ran for 72 yards.

Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor
September 24, 2022

Sophomore running back Leshon Williams punched in the Hawkeyes’ first offensive touchdown of the night with 10:09 left in the third quarter.

After two defensive touchdowns helped Iowa to a 17-3 halftime lead over the host Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Williams found the end zone on a two-yard run.

Williams’s score capped off a nine-play 75-yard drive. Iowa leads, 24-3.

