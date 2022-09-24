Watch: Iowa football safety Kaevon Merriweather records Hawkeyes’ second interception against Rutgers
The Hawkeye safety capitalized on his second takeaway of the day in the third quarter.
September 24, 2022
Scoring a defensive touchdown wasn’t enough for Iowa football safety Kaevon Merriweather.
After Merriweather completed a scoop and score off of a Rutgers fumble in the second quarter, he captured a pass from quarterback Evan Simon for his second interception of the day at the 5:49 mark of the third.
In the first quarter, defensive back Cooper DeJean scored a pick-six against Rutgers for Iowa’s first score of the day. The Hawkeyes have now forced three turnovers.
Another big takeaway for @Kaevon02 and @HawkeyeFootball. 😤 pic.twitter.com/tCumAGdPL7
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 25, 2022