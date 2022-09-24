Watch: Iowa football safety Kaevon Merriweather records Hawkeyes’ second interception against Rutgers

The Hawkeye safety capitalized on his second takeaway of the day in the third quarter.

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather celebrates a safety during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Scoring a defensive touchdown wasn’t enough for Iowa football safety Kaevon Merriweather.

After Merriweather completed a scoop and score off of a Rutgers fumble in the second quarter, he captured a pass from quarterback Evan Simon for his second interception of the day at the 5:49 mark of the third.

In the first quarter, defensive back Cooper DeJean scored a pick-six against Rutgers for Iowa’s first score of the day. The Hawkeyes have now forced three turnovers.