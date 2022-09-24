Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 27-10 victory over Rutgers at SHI Stadium

The Hawkeye defense scored two of Iowa’s three touchdowns on Saturday night.

Ayrton Breckenridge

Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee talks to wide receiver Brody Brecht during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes lead the Rutgers 17-3 at halftime.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor
September 24, 2022

Iowa’s defense outscored its own offense again on Saturday night against Rutgers.

The Hawkeye defense opened Iowa’s scoring as sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean captured an interception for a pick-six in the first quarter. Soon after, the Scarlet Knights fumbled and safety Kaevon Merriweather scooped up the ball and ran to the end zone.

Special teams got on the board at the end of the second quarter as true freshman Drew Stevens kicked a 25-yard field goal. Iowa’s offense scored in the third quarter when running back Leshon Williams found the end zone on a 2-yard run.

Stevens finished the Hawkeyes’ scoring by knocking the ball off the uprights and in.

Fans took to Twitter on Saturday night to discuss Iowa's conference-opening victory:

 

 

