Photos: Iowa football at Rutgers

Iowa defeated Rutgers, 27-10, during a football game at SHI Stadium on Saturday.

Iowa’s previous game against Nevada was the most total yards produced by the team this season with 337. Following that win, Iowa was still last in offense rankings for college football.

The Hawkeye’s offense produced 277 yards against the Scarlet Knights with a balanced approach of passing and defense by the Hawkeyes. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras averaged 8.7 yards a throw and Leshon Williams led the team in rushing with 64 yards.

Iowa’s fourth-ranked defense scored two of Iowa’s three touchdowns. Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean completed a pick-six in the first quarter and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather completed a scoop-and-score in the second quarter.

Rutger’s quarterback Evan Simon threw for 300 yards with 28 catches from 49 attempts. The Scarlet Knight offense put up one touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Iowa plays No. 4 Michigan next on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Kinnick Stadium.