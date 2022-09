In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg sat down with DI reporters to discuss the latest stories from the week. On this week’s episode, we will catch up with the Daily Iowan’s Politics team with reporters Liam Halawith and Emily Delgado discussing their stories on rural communities in Iowa and allegations against candidate Michael Franken.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt, edited by Carly Dalberg.