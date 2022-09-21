Why choose a commercial mortgage?

Individuals who perform an entrepreneurial activity in the field of justice, such as a lawyer, advocate, paralegal, notary, bailiff, authorized administrator, mediator, or forensic expert in forensic expertise.

Mortgage loan for non-residential premises:

Commercial property mortgage – these are buildings, land plots, and premises, the use for their intended purpose can be profitable—for example, warehouses, offices, apartments, etc. Apartments are a relatively new type of real estate on the Russian market; they are premises with a kitchen, which are not subject to the regulations for residential apartments. However, they are more and more often used for residence. Nonresidential property can be purchased with a mortgage. The loan for apartments, warehouses, and offices differs from the loan for an apartment or house with only slightly higher interest rates. Mortgage loans to purchase nonresidential real estate can be taken by individuals and owners of small and medium-sized businesses and individual entrepreneurs. Nonresidential property is now as relevant as purchasing a residential property. But in this case, be prepared that obtaining a mortgage loan for purchasing nonresidential premises will involve certain nuances and complexities. Not only individuals but also representatives of businesses, including entrepreneurs, can apply for such a loan.

Terms of granting:

Financial institutions have the right to form their lists of requirements for clients. At least, this is not regulated by law. A person must contact the organization chosen for cooperation and clarify all the issues. The conditions for obtaining a loan:

The presence of citizenship;

In the case of a company, a good reputation and territorial Location, where the credit organization itself is located, are important;

The company must be registered in the territory of the Russian Federation and be a tax resident.

The age of the individual – between 21-65 years;

Area – more than 150 sq.m. and the presence of capital construction status. Location in the region where the bank is registered is also important;

The subject of the transaction is not burdened with encumbrances.

Remember that the utility bills for commercial buildings are usually higher than residential buildings. Maternity capital or other housing subsidies usually cannot be used for such products, nor can you receive a property deduction.