UI student arrested for disorderly conduct, disturbing lawful assembly at event in Iowa Memorial Union

The outside of the University of Iowa Police station is seen in Iowa City on Monday, April 11, 2022.

A University of Iowa student was arrested on Tuesday night after kicking a table during a Turning Point USA at the UI meeting, a conservative nonprofit student organization, in the Iowa Memorial Union.

The student, Travell Wright, was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing lawful assembly. Wright also received the offense of criminal mischief in the 5th degree.

Benny Johnson, a media personality affiliated with Turning Point USA and 2009 UI graduate, was presenting the Meme Wars Tour to the organization on campus at the Iowa Memorial Union, located on 125 N. Madison St.

Johnson showed the group an illegal immigration meme video of Vice President Kamala Harris on the projector when Wright rushed in, kicked the projector off of its stand, and yelled profanities at Johnson before leaving the room.

Johnson explained the incident in a series of Tweets including a video.

In a later Tweet, Wright is seen being arrested by University of Iowa Police Department outside of Catlett Residence Hall.

🚨BREAKING: I was Giving a speech about MEMES at the University of Iowa tonight with @TPUSA. A Kamala Harris Meme TRIGGERED the violent LIBS so bad they ATTACKED the projector and SMASHED IT to pieces. I told you: The Left Can’t Meme pic.twitter.com/nTwm6ijnV3 — Benny Johnson | Meme-Attack Survivor ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾✊🏻 (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2022

Chris Brewer, UI Public Relations Manager, wrote in the email to The Daily Iowan that membership and participation in student organizations are subject to the UI’s policy on human rights and nondiscrimination statement.

“In addition, the establishment of registered student organizations and their activities are protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States,” Brewer wrote.

According to Iowa’s Free Speech policy, all speakers on campus are afforded the same First Amendment protection the university community is granted. Hate Speech, including speech that may be “hateful, offensive, or inconsistent with the university values” is also protected by the First Amendment.

The UI did not comment on whether they plan to investigate the incident further.