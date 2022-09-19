Feature Photos: Stick the landing

Logan White, 18, skated on a rail in from the Old Capital Mall on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Friends Ben Nielson, 18, and Austin Carter, 18, watched as White attempted to stick the landing after jumping off of the rail.

“You kind of see things to skate on and you just go for it,” Neilson said. White felt a sense of pride after jumping off the rail and landing safely. “I’m happy that I didn’t get busted on this thing,” White said. “When you get stuff like this that you’re trying to go for a while, it’s just always great feeling when land something good and just keep driving.”