Iowa football defeated Nevada, 27-0, in a game that started Sept. 17 and ended in the morning of Sept. 18. The near seven-hour game was delayed three times because of lightning.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson led the way for the Hawkeyes, rushing for 103 yards for two touchdowns. Additionally, Iowa wide receiver Alrand Bruce IV totaled 50 yards and a touchdown.

The Hawkeyes next matchup with Rutgers in New Jersey on Saturday, Sept. 24.