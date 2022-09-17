Watch: Iowa football scores its first passing touchdown of the 2022 season
Quarterback Spencer Petras connected with a wide-open Arland Bruce in the north end zone for a 21-yard touchdown.
Iowa football scored its first passing touchdown of the 2022 season Saturday. Senior quarterback Spencer Petras connected with Arland Bruce for a 21-yard touchdown in the north end zone at Kinnick Stadium.
The 14 points Iowa has scored on Nevada today matches the number of total points the Hawkeyes put up during Weeks 1 and 2. Iowa scored seven points on both South Dakota State and Iowa State.
Petras ➡️ Bruce = 6️⃣@abruceiv x @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/opkCi2L6VK
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 18, 2022