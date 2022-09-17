Live updates | Iowa football faces Nevada in final nonconference game

The Hawkeyes play against the Wolf Pack at 6:40 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson catches a pass in warmups before a football game between Iowa and Nevada at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Johnson did not play in Iowa’s first two matchups this season. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa and Nevada will clash on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. in Kinnick Stadium. The contest will be televised on Big Ten Network.

It’s the final nonconference contest of the 2022 season for both programs. They are meeting for the first time.

The Hawkeyes come into Saturday with a 1-1 record after defeating FCS South Dakota State, 7-3, in the season-opener and losing to Iowa State, 10-7, last week.

The Wolf Pack are 2-1 after falling to FCS Incarnate Word at home, 55-41, last week. They downed New Mexico State during Week 0 and toppled Texas State in their home-opener.

Iowa is expected to start quarterback Spencer Petras despite his poor performance this season. He’s completed 45.1 percent of his passes for 201 yards and thrown two interceptions. Second-string quarterback Alex Padilla hasn’t stepped on the field in 2022.

Before Saturday, the Hawkeyes owned the worst offense in the FBS as they averaged 158 yards in their first two games. The sole touchdown from Iowa in 2022 came off a nine-yard rush from running back Leshon Williams in the first quarter against Iowa State.

Hawkeye receivers Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini were on the field for warmups. They missed the first two weeks. Running back Gavin Williams could play a larger role after receiving two rushes against Iowa State.

Nevada’s defense has produced 11 turnovers, which includes seven interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Free safety Bentlee Sanders has recorded four interceptions.

Wolf Pack quarterback Nate Cox is 6-foot-9. He made his first start in 2022 last week and went 22-for-43 for 302 yards and two touchdowns. He’s registered two rushing touchdowns on the season.

COIN TOSS: Nevada wins and elects to defer to the second half. Iowa will receive.

11:12 1Q | Iowa punts for a touchback. The Hawkeyes earned one first down on their first drive after Arland Bruce caught a 21-yard pass. Petras was sacked on third down.

9:44 1Q | Nevada goes three-and-out on its first drive and punts. Iowa will start its second drive on its own 35 yard line.

7:11 1Q | The Hawkeyes reach the Wolf Pack’s 45 yard line but Petras’ third-down pass to Keagan Johnson was broken up. Iowa downed its punt at Nevada’s 3 yard line.

4:54 1Q | Nevada recorded its second three-and-out. Bruce returned the Wolf Pack’s punt to Nevada’s 40 yard line.

4:36 1Q | Kaleb Johnson put Iowa on the board with a 40-yard rushing touchdown. Drew Stevens’ extra point attempt was good. 7-0, Iowa.

2:43 1Q | Cooper DeJean intercepts Shane Illingworth’s pass. Iowa has the ball at Nevada’s 41 yard line. The play is under review. The play stands as called.

0:23 1Q | Petras found Bruce wide open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. Stevens’ extra point attempt was good. 14-0, Iowa.

END 1Q | It’s 14-0, Iowa. Nevada as the ball at its own 30 yard line and faces a 2nd & 5 when the second quarter starts.

14:03 2Q | Nevada punted from its 28 yard line. The Wolf Pack downed the punt at Iowa’s 6 yard line.

9:42 2Q | Drew Stevens makes his first career field goal from 43 yards out. 17-0, Iowa.

6:57 2Q | Nevada punted from its 42 yard line. Bruce returned the punt to Iowa’s 35 yard line.

2:22 2Q | Iowa punted from Nevada’s 44 yard line. The punt was downed at the Wolf Pack 2 yard line.