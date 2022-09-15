Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Nevada football game

The Hawkeyes and Wolf Pack will collide at 6:40 p.m. on BTN.

Iowa defensive backs Quinn Schulte and Jermari Harris celebrate during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 33-23 at the last home game of the season. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Fresh off its first loss to Iowa State since 2014, Iowa football will welcome Nevada to Kinnick Stadium Saturday evening. The Hawkeyes, now 1-1, have been favored to win by as much as 23 and as little as 20, depending on the sportsbook.

Iowa’s offense ranks last in the 131-team FBS and Nevada’s defense is rated 96th in the nation. The Hawkeyes’ defense and the Wolf Pack’s offense rank sixth and 69th, respectively.

Nevada is 2-1 on the season with wins over New Mexico State and Texas State and a loss to the Incarnate Word — an FCS team.

The Hawkeyes have scored seven points per game and the Wolf Pack have averaged nearly 34 a contest. Iowa is holding its opponents to 6.5 points per bout, and Nevada has let up 27 per game.

Below are this week’s game information and stories from the latest edition of Daily Iowan Pregame:

Matchup: Nevada (2-1 overall, 0-0 Mountain West) vs. Iowa (1-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 6:40 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

Weather: 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms possible in the evening, high of 80

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color commentary), Meghan McKeown (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 113/XM Channel 196

Betting information: Line: IOWA -23 | O/U: 39.5

