One-on-one with Iowa cornerback Terry Roberts

Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts looks up after making a hit on a punt during a football game between Iowa and Kent State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Flashes 30-7. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Terry Roberts: How you doing?

The Daily Iowan: Good, man. Nice to see you. So, every week at the *DI* we do a little fun one-on-one interview where we ask fun questions.

Roberts: Let’s do it. Let’s do it.

DI: So, my first question for you is, if there was an NCAA Football video game coming out this year, what do you think your rating would be?

Roberts: Well, based on just my injury from last year, I feel like that might bring it down. But, to be fair, they should probably give me a solid 76 or 77 — just because I haven’t been able to really show my full potential as much yet. But the speed should be no lower than a 94. No lower than that.

DI: I was gonna say, should you have 99 speed?

Roberts: 99 speed? That’s even better. I didn’t want to reach too far, but 99 speed does sound good. It could be that, yeah.

DI: So, are you the fastest guy on the team? Are you comfortable saying that?

Roberts: I’m definitely comfortable saying that. But don’t get me wrong, there’s definitely a lot of guys on this team with speed — even defensive linemen. I’ve never seen D linemen move like some of the guys on this team. But yeah, Riley Moss, Nico Ragaini, Cooper Dejean, Arland Bruce, Diante Vines, the list goes on, honestly. But yeah, I’ll definitely take that spot for fastest on the team.

DI: If you were to run a 40-yard dash right now, what time do you think you’d post.

Roberts: Ah, I think I can get a 4.4-second time. I could definitely hit a 4.4. I’m pushing, me personally, my main goal is to hit a 4.2. I really want to try to hit a 4.2 if I run a 40.

DI: Let’s say, hypothetically, tonight’s date night. Where do you go or what do you do to impress that person you’re taking on a date? What’s the go-to?

Roberts: The go-to? Honestly, the Vue Rooftop is a really nice place to go to. You sit at the top or you sit outside, it’s a beautiful view of Iowa City. Great food, great everything, great service. The Vue is really a top spot for me.

DI: Do you have a favorite football moment? It can be high school or college. Is there something you go back to and say to yourself, “In that moment, I felt really good.”

Roberts: I don’t necessarily go back to one moment if somebody brings it up to me or if somebody asks me “What’s the number one memory you have in your football career?” It would definitely be my junior year of high school. 2016 state championship game in high school. I intercepted a pass to tie the game. Then, later on in the fourth quarter, we ended up scoring another touchdown to win the game. So, I feel like that was a huge momentum-changer for me and my teammates. My cousin Jerry was also on that team and it was his last year, so I definitely wanted to help him get a ring because he didn’t have one at the time. So, I really wanted him to go out with a bang.