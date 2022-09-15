On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 3 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean downs a punt by Iowa punter Tory Taylor near South Dakota State’s end zone during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jackrabbits, 7-3. DeJean had two solo tackles.

Nevada @ Iowa:

Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (6-4): Nevada — Nevada is averaging 34 points per game. Iowa isn’t.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (6-4): Iowa — I guess, but there’s no chance the Hawkeyes cover.

Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (6-4): Iowa —Let’s see which team is less bad.

Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (5-5): Iowa — Party like it’s 1999, Hawkeyes.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (5-5): Iowa — The defense will score enough points on its own.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (5-5): Iowa — I mean, Incarnate Word scored 55 on Nevada.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (5-5): Iowa — How much to schedule Nevada for basketball? I’ll chip in $20.

Troy @ Appalachian State:

Hanson: Appalachian State — Fun fact: Every team in the FBS is better on offense than Iowa.

Peterson: Appalachian State — GameDay came here for a reason.

Werner: Appalachian State — It seems like the Mountaineers beat everyone.

Goffin: Appalachian State — A Power Five team’s worst nightmare.

Merrick: Appalachian State — I wish the CFP was already expanded.

Bohnenkamp:Appalachian State — Boone is going to be a happening place this week.

Brummond:Appalachian State — Troy isn’t as good as Texas A&M.

Miami @ Texas A&M:

Hanson: Miami — ‘Canes will put a no CFP chain on the Aggies this week.

Peterson: Texas A&M — Lose to App State, still in the AP Poll somehow.

Werner: Miami — The Hurricans have some cool E:60s.

Goffin: Texas A&M — I don’t trust The U.

Merrick: Miami — Jimbo won’t be fishing with the Hurricanes.

Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M — Aggies will bounce back.

Brummond: Miami — The U is back.

California @ Notre Dame:

Hanson: California — The Irish can’t even win one for the Gipper right now.

Peterson: California — Notre Dame is so not back.

Werner: Notre Dame — Third time’s the charm for the Irish.

Goffin: Notre Dame — Both schools are accessible via I-80.

Merrick: Notre Dame — Freeman’s gotta get his first win sometime.

Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame — Still trying to figure out that Marshall game.

Brummond: Notre Dame — Scott Frost is available if this doesn’t work out for the Irish.

Auburn @ Penn State:

Hanson: Penn State — I think there’s a “Wizard of Oz “ joke in here somewhere.

Peterson: Penn State — The Nittany Lions may or may not be back.

Werner: Penn State — Lions and Tigers are paired, oh my.

Goffin: Auburn — I once saw Auburn beat Purdue, 63-14.

Merrick: Penn State — Lions > Tigers.

Bohnenkamp: Penn State — A win in SEC country would look nice for the Big Ten.

Brummond: Penn State — Contractual obligation to cheer for the Big Ten.