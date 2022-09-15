On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 3 college football games
The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
September 15, 2022
Nevada @ Iowa:
Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (6-4): Nevada — Nevada is averaging 34 points per game. Iowa isn’t.
Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (6-4): Iowa — I guess, but there’s no chance the Hawkeyes cover.
Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (6-4): Iowa —Let’s see which team is less bad.
Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (5-5): Iowa — Party like it’s 1999, Hawkeyes.
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (5-5): Iowa — The defense will score enough points on its own.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (5-5): Iowa — I mean, Incarnate Word scored 55 on Nevada.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (5-5): Iowa — How much to schedule Nevada for basketball? I’ll chip in $20.
Troy @ Appalachian State:
Hanson: Appalachian State — Fun fact: Every team in the FBS is better on offense than Iowa.
Peterson: Appalachian State — GameDay came here for a reason.
Werner: Appalachian State — It seems like the Mountaineers beat everyone.
Goffin: Appalachian State — A Power Five team’s worst nightmare.
Merrick: Appalachian State — I wish the CFP was already expanded.
Bohnenkamp:Appalachian State — Boone is going to be a happening place this week.
Brummond:Appalachian State — Troy isn’t as good as Texas A&M.
Miami @ Texas A&M:
Hanson: Miami — ‘Canes will put a no CFP chain on the Aggies this week.
Peterson: Texas A&M — Lose to App State, still in the AP Poll somehow.
Werner: Miami — The Hurricans have some cool E:60s.
Goffin: Texas A&M — I don’t trust The U.
Merrick: Miami — Jimbo won’t be fishing with the Hurricanes.
Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M — Aggies will bounce back.
Brummond: Miami — The U is back.
California @ Notre Dame:
Hanson: California — The Irish can’t even win one for the Gipper right now.
Peterson: California — Notre Dame is so not back.
Werner: Notre Dame — Third time’s the charm for the Irish.
Goffin: Notre Dame — Both schools are accessible via I-80.
Merrick: Notre Dame — Freeman’s gotta get his first win sometime.
Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame — Still trying to figure out that Marshall game.
Brummond: Notre Dame — Scott Frost is available if this doesn’t work out for the Irish.
Auburn @ Penn State:
Hanson: Penn State — I think there’s a “Wizard of Oz “ joke in here somewhere.
Peterson: Penn State — The Nittany Lions may or may not be back.
Werner: Penn State — Lions and Tigers are paired, oh my.
Goffin: Auburn — I once saw Auburn beat Purdue, 63-14.
Merrick: Penn State — Lions > Tigers.
Bohnenkamp: Penn State — A win in SEC country would look nice for the Big Ten.
Brummond: Penn State — Contractual obligation to cheer for the Big Ten.