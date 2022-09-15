Around the Big Ten | Women’s soccer nonconference play

The Daily Iowan gives a rundown of how all 14 Big Ten women’s soccer teams fared in their nonconference schedules with Big Ten play set to start on Friday.

Iowa defender Samantha Cary kicking the ball across field to open teammate during a soccer game between Iowa and DePaul at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The Iowa Hawkeyes beat the DePaul Blue Demons, 4-0.

After about a month’s worth of nonconference games, Big Ten women’s soccer teams are set to begin conference play this weekend.

Before the conference slate begins with three games on Friday and four on Sunday, here is a rundown of all 14 teams in the Big Ten and how each school performed during nonconference play.

Iowa

The Hawkeyes have been inconsistent this year, with a record of 3-3-2. While they have yet to beat a team with a winning record, they have had some dominant wins over Pacific, 4-0, and Northern Iowa, 6-0.

Iowa has been hot and cold on the attacking end. Although the Hawkeyes have netted 17 goals through eight games, 10 of those scores came in the two matches against Pacific and UNI. Defensively, Iowa has only allowed five goals on the season, tied for fourth fewest in the Big Ten.

Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights are good. They’re 8-0-0 and lead the Big Ten with 27 goals in eight games. Like Iowa, Rutgers has given up five goals this year.

Currently ranked fourth in the nation, the Scarlet Knights have yet to play a ranked opponent, but that will change on Sunday when Rutgers meets No. 21 Ohio State in each team’s conference-opener.

Juniors Sam Kroeger and Allison Lowrey are the second and third leading point scorers in the Big Ten with 14 — six goals and two assists — and 12 — five goals and two assists — respectively.

Northwestern

The 18th-ranked Wildcats sit at 6-1-1, with their only loss coming against the 6-2-0 Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats’ biggest win of the year, a 1-0 triumph over No. 9 Stanford, marked the Cardinal’s only loss of the season. Stanford beat the Chinese national team, 1-0, in an exhibition on Aug. 21.

Junior midfielder Josie Aulicino has been a standout player for the Wildcats with 13 points on the year, good for fourth in the Big Ten.

Ohio State

At 5-1-1, Ohio State is ranked 21st in the nation. Their only loss of the season came at the hands of No. 25 Brigham Young University. Of the Buckeyes’ five wins, four have been decided by one goal.

Penn State

The No. 8 Nittany Lions faced quality opponents during their seven nonconference games, taking on Georgetown and West Virginia — teams who are receiving top 25 votes — along with Stanford. The Cardinal handed Penn State its only loss of the season.

The Nittany Lions are a consistent team with 13 goals scored and six allowed. Penn State has scored three goals or less in every game but has yet to give up more than two in any contest.

Senior Kate Wiesner has been a key player for the Nittany Lions in the attack with four assists on the year, good for fifth in the Big Ten.

Michigan State

The Spartans are sitting pretty right now at 5-1-2. The East Lansing outfit’s only loss this year was a 1-0 defeat against No. 14 Arkansas.

Michigan State’s most recent match, a 4-2 win over Colorado on Sept. 11, marked the first loss for the Buffaloes, who were ranked 19th in the nation at the time.

Camryn Evans is the Big Ten’s second-leading goal scorer with six this season. Michigan State scored 19 goals during nonconference play and only allowed four.

Wisconsin

The Badgers sit at 5-1-2 and received one vote in the latest rankings poll. They opened their season with a 0-0 tie against No. 17 TCU, and their only loss came against No. 6 Notre Dame, 4-1.

Senior forward Emma Jaskaniec is tied for second in goals in the Big Ten with six, and goalkeeper Erin McKinney, a graduate student, is third in the conference with 36 saves, just one out of the lead.

Illinois

Our neighbors from across the Mississippi River have played to a 5-2-1 record through their first eight matches. Their two losses have come against Notre Dame, and Texas A&M, who is receiving top 25 votes.

Goalkeeper Julia Cili is tied for the Big Ten lead in saves with 37. However, Illinois’ nine goals allowed is the third most in the conference, and their 11 goals scored put the Illini 10th out of 14.

Michigan

The 5-2-1 Wolverines are the second highest scoring team in the Big Ten with 26 goals scored, but their 10 goals allowed is more than every team except Nebraska.

The Wolverines’ 3.25 goals per game have come thanks in part to Big Ten leading goal and point scorer Sammi Woods with seven and 15 respectively.

Senior Lily Farkas has four goals and five assists, and junior Kacey Lawrence with five goals and two assists. Farkas and Lawrence rank fourth, and eighth on the Big Ten point scorer list.

Indiana

The Hoosiers are one of only two unbeaten Big Ten teams and are the only Big Ten team yet to allow a goal.

The thing is, Indiana is 2-0-5, with five 0-0 draws on the year. Their wins came against Indiana State and Division III Trine. Indiana has scored the second-fewest goals in the conference.

Goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg has saved all 23 shots on goal through seven games.

Minnesota

After starting their season 0-3-1, the Golden Gophers are currently on a four-game win streak against a string of unranked teams in Drake, North Dakota, Omaha, and Marquette.

Maryland

The Terrapins opened up their season with four consecutive 1-1 draws before claiming their first win over George Mason, 3-0.

While Maryland hasn’t played any top-ranked teams, they faced Georgetown and Wake Forest, both of which are receiving top 25 votes, tying, 1-1, and losing, 1-0, respectively.

Nebraska

The Cornhuskers are off to a rough start at 2-3-3. None of their opponents are currently ranked in the top 25, and their wins have come against Oklahoma and Weber State.

Nebraska has allowed more goals than any other Big Ten team with 13.

Purdue

The Boilermakers are off to a 3-4-0 start with wins against Southern California, Miami of Ohio, and Notre Dame.

Goalkeeper Sara Kile is tied for the Big Ten save lead with 37, and Gracie Dunaway sits 10th in both goals and points in the Big Ten with four and 10 respectively.