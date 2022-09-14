Letter to the Editor | Reproductive rights reflection

I am writing as a proud Iowa graduate (JD, 1973) to relate a story that unfortunately has renewed importance. My roommate’s girlfriend, a senior undergraduate, got pregnant and made the traumatic decision to end her pregnancy.

She and my roommate cobbled together a series of small loans from friends, and she was able to travel to New York, where abortion was legal.

Sadly, many other young women in her situation did not have access to the same financial help and instead took serious risks to their own health by pursuing underground solutions.

In a couple of months, you will have a significant voice on whether women’s bodies will again be subject to decisions made by others.

I expect that as responsible citizens, you will vote. I hope that between now and November, you will spread out across Iowa – and further – to encourage others to vote for candidates who will protect the right of women to choose whether or not to end their own pregnancy.

The choice should be theirs, not someone else’s.

Roger Anderson, University of Iowa alum

