Iowa football notebook | Petras still Iowa’s No. 1 quarterback, CB Jermari Harris out for the season

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras hands off the ball to running back Leshon Williams during the Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak defeating Iowa, 10-7. Williams carried the ball 34 yards.

Iowa football is standing pat at quarterback — for now. Head coach Kirk Ferentz said senior Spencer Petras will start against Nevada Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.

Petras, who has completed 23 of his 51 pass attempts for 201 yards and two touchdowns this season, remains ahead of junior Alex Padilla on Iowa’s depth chart.

When Padilla plays at least two full quarters per game, Iowa is 4-0. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is also 3-0 as a starter. Padilla played at least two quarters in Iowa’s wins over Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois, and Northwestern last season.

Since Petras regained the Hawkeyes’ starting job, Iowa has never scored more than 17 points. In the four games Padilla saw more than two quarters of playing time in, Iowa averaged nearly 27 points per game.

“I think Alex is capable, and he proved that last year,” Ferentz said. “I go back to body of work. This kind of ties into some other topics, but we were 0-2 at the start of the ’20 season and then we won 12 straight with [Petras] at quarterback. He built up some credit right there, and I thought he played really well. Not in each and every game, but he did a pretty good job and led our football team. He’s got a good resume going.”

Ferentz reiterated throughout his press conference that he thinks it’s difficult to evaluate Padilla and Petras because Iowa has numerous skill players out with injuries.

Starting wideouts Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini have missed Iowa’s first two games with injuries. The pair was not listed on Iowa’s Week 3 depth chart — though Ferentz did note Ragaini and Johnson have been practicing. He also said that Ragaini is closer to returning to the field than Johnson.

“The challenge right now is to piece things together where, whoever is back there, can have a better chance to perform in a way that we believe both of them are capable of,” Ferentz said of his evaluation of Petras and Padilla. “So, that’s our bigger challenge right now at this point. I don’t think, at least in my assessment or our assessment, it’s fair to just pinpoint one person right now. I think that would be taking an easy route out.”

Iowa currently ranks last in the 131-team FBS in total offense with 316 yards and one touchdown in two games. The Colorado State Rams are rated 130th in total offense and they’ve gained 465 yards and scored four touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes’ passing offense is ranked 127th in the nation. Iowa is one of seven teams in the country that has not scored a touchdown through the air this year.

With Johnson and Ragaini out, only two scholarship wideouts have been available for Iowa’s first two contests: sophomore Arland Bruce and redshirt freshman Brody Brecht. Of the four wide receivers listed on the Hawkeyes’ Week 3 depth chart, Bruce is the only one that played in 2021.

The Hawkeyes also lack experience along their offensive line. Iowa is starting three sophomores this year: center Logan Jones, left tackle Mason Richman, and right guard Connor Colby. Jones was moved from defensive line to center during the Hawkeyes’ spring practices.

Iowa has surrendered three sacks this season. The mark ranks ninth in the Big Ten Conference.

Despite the Hawkeyes’ woes at receiver and along the offensive line, fans have been clamoring for a change at quarterback. In his first two starts at Kinnick in 2022, Petras has been booed by spectators on multiple occasions.

“I don’t pay attention to it at all,” Petras said of the criticism that’s been directed his way. “I operate the same as I do every week. I think it’s another one of those things where I think you guys make a big deal about that thing, about that situation. I haven’t focused on that one. Focus on improving and playing my best football Saturday.”

Ferentz acknowledged the backlash his quarterback and offense have been subjected to so far this season. The 24-year head coach of the Hawkeyes also noted that fan outcry doesn’t necessarily influence who Iowa puts under center on Saturdays.

“I’m not asking anybody to agree with me,” Ferentz said. “I’m guessing fans aren’t agreeing, and maybe the media, but everybody is entitled to their opinions. I’m all for that. But what our jobs are, my job ultimately, I’m the head coach, is to decide what’s best for our football team and our program, and that’s my assessment at this point.”

Jermari Harris out for the season

At the beginning of his press conference Tuesday, Ferentz announced cornerback Jermari Harris will miss the remainder of the 2022 season on account of a medical procedure he underwent earlier this week.

Harris, who started six games in 2021, was listed as one of the Hawkeyes’ top two options at CB on depth charts released in March and July.

Harris was due to serve a one-game suspension at the beginning of this season. Ferentz suspended Harris after the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was arrested on an OWI charge on April 17.

The nature of Harris’ medical condition and the procedure he underwent are unknown.

Senior Terry Roberts started in Harris’ place during Weeks 1 and 2, amassing 10 tackles, three deflections, and one interception. Roberts missed six games in 2021 with a bone bruise.

“Terry has really done a good job, and he went through a really tough period, obviously, getting hurt last fall,” Ferentz said. “It’s been a tough out-of-season for him, challenging medically, but I think what he did starting with game one, he really made his presence felt, first of all, on special teams, which we missed that because he’s a very dynamic special teams player. Then, on top of it, he’s really played corner well and played it with some emphasis out there, some enthusiasm.”

No timetable set on Jestin Jacobs’ return to gridiron

Soon after he announced Harris would be out for the season, Ferentz updated the status of starting linebacker Jestin Jacobs, who sustained a “soft tissue injury” during Iowa’s Week 1 win over South Dakota State.

Ferentz said Jacobs is unlikely to play against the Wolf Pack on Saturday. He did not offer a concrete timetable for Jacobs’ return.

Jacobs had five tackles and one pass deflection in the Hawkeyes’ 7-3 win over the Jackrabbits.

Gavin Wiliams’ role to expand in Week 3

Running back Gavin Williams’ role in the Hawkeyes’ offense is expected to grow in this Saturday’s Iowa-Nevada game. Williams was reportedly limited by an ankle injury in the Hawkeyes’ 10-7 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones last week.

Williams missed the Hawkeyes’ Week 1 matchup against the Jackrabbits with the same injury.

Leshon Williams, unrelated, has been taking the lion’s share of Iowa’s carries while Gavin has been inhibited by his injury. Leshon racked up 106 yards and a touchdown in Iowa’s first two games this season. Leshon is the only Hawkeye to score a touchdown in 2022.

“I’m coming off a little banged up from camp and everything,” Gavin said. “But yeah, I feel like, going into this week, I’m ready to go 100 percent. I’m feeling good.”