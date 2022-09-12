Iowa football’s starting lineup largely unchanged ahead of Week 3 matchup with Nevada

Wide receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson, linebacker Jestin Jacbos, and cornerback Jermari Harris were not list on the depth chart the Hawkeyes released Monday.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras looks to pass during the Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak defeating Iowa, 10-7. Petras threw for 92 yards and had a quarterback rating of 14.1.

For the second consecutive week, Iowa football may play a game without four of its starters. Wide receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson, linebacker Jestin Jacobs, and cornerback Jermari Harris were not listed on the Week 3 depth chart Iowa Athletics released Monday.

Ragaini, Johnson, and Harris have yet to play a game in 2022. Jacobs was hurt during the Hawkeyes’ 7-3 Week 1 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Kinnick Stadium.

Jacobs is the only player with a defined ailment. In a Sept. 3 meeting with reporters, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Jacobs sustained a soft tissue injury

“Yeah, I assume this is good news,” Ferentz said.”It wasn’t a joint. It sure looked like it on the field. So, it’s soft tissue, and those can drag out too, as we know, but at least it wasn’t a joint. That would have been bad.”

Ferentz did not provide a timetable for Jacobs’ return to the field. Senior Logan Klemp and sophomore Cooper DeJean have filled in for Jacobs during the Hawkeyes’ 10-7 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 2.

Return-to-play timetables have not been set for Johnson and Harris either. Harris served a one-game suspension during the Hawkeyes’ season-opener. Harris was arrested on an OWI charge on April 17. Ferentz handed Harris a suspension on April 23.

After his Week 1 suspension, Harris’ name didn’t appear on the Hawkeyes’ Week 2 depth chart. Before the 2022 Cy-Hawk game, Ferentz said Harris’ status for the contest was “very doubtful.”

Next to nothing is known about Johnson’s condition. When Iowa released depth charts in March and July, Johnson was listed as the Hawkeyes’ top option at receiver. He was also the No. 1 wideout on Iowa’s Week 1 depth chart.

Johnson was scratched before Iowa’s matchup with South Dakota State, and he hasn’t appeared on Ferentz’s two-deep since. At Iowa Football Media Day Aug. 12, Ferentz said Johnson had missed some offseason practices. What held Johnson out of the Hawkeyes’ summer and fall workouts is unknown.

Johnson hasn’t played a game since Dec. 4, 2021. He made one catch for 13 yards in Iowa’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Johnson missed the 2022 Citrus Bowl with a “non-COVID-19-related” illness, per Iowa Athletics. Without Johnson, the Hawkeyes’ gained 211 yards through the air in their 20-17 loss to Kentucky.

In an interview with The Des Moines Register on Aug. 12, Johnson said his goal was to play Week 1.

“Literally, high school, never had a major injury before,” Johnson told The Des Moines Register. “It’s been a new thing for me. So, I think I’ve had to work through it. It definitely hasn’t been easy. I’m just working through it, and I think it’ll be better for me in the end.”

In a post-Cy-Hawk game press conference, Ferentz said Johnson might be back for Sept. 17’s Iowa-Nevada game. Iowa’s Johnson-less Week 3 depth chart seems to suggest otherwise.

“It’s a possibility,” Ferentz said of Johnson playing against Nevada. “He improved for the first time this week — I can say that. He’s improved this past week and gave us maybe a little room for optimism.”

In the same presser, Ferentz said Ragaini was almost ready to get back on the field. The fifth-year senior was named a starter on the Hawkeyes’ March and July depth charts. He has yet to make an appearance on any of the two-deeps Iowa has released since.

Quarterback Spencer Petras has been one of the few constants on Iowa’s depth chart this season. Since March, he’s always been the Hawkeyes’ No. 1 QB on the two-deep.

Sophomore Alex Padilla, who started and won three games in 2021 while Petras was injured, has been Iowa’s No. 2 option at quarterback all year.

Petras has piloted the worst offense in the nation this season, as the Hawkeyes rank 131st in the 131-team FBS in total offense. Iowa is the only FBS team that has gained fewer than 450 yards this year.

Iowa’s passing attack ranks 127th in the nation, trailing the like of Navy. The Midshipmen have attempted 20 passes and gained 234 yards through the air this season. Petras has thrown 51 passes and racked up 201 yards.

Despite that, Petras is still slated to be the Hawkeyes starter on Saturday. After Petras’ 12-of-26, 92-yard performance in the Cy-Hawk game, Ferentz didn’t rule out Padilla making his first appearance of the 2022 season in Week 3.

“I didn’t say that,” Ferentz said in response to a question about Petras being his Week 3 starter. “I said today he played the whole game. In my judgment it was the best way to continue through this game, and gave it some thought, but I felt like it was our best opportunity. We’ll reassess everything [Sunday].”