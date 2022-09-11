Photos: No. 6 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 22 Massachusetts

The No. 6 Iowa field hockey team defeated No. 22 Massachusetts at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, 2-0. 197 fans attended according to the announced attendance.

During the game, the Hawkeyes received nine opportunities for penalty corners during the game. Additionally, the Hawkeyes allowed no penalty corner opportunities for the Minutewomen.

Iowa next takes the field against Indiana in Iowa City for the start of Big Ten play on Friday, Sept. 16.