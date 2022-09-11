Photos: Iowa soccer at Northern Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, 6-0, at the UNI Soccer field in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Sunday. Iowa scored six goals within the first 33 minutes of the first half.

Iowa midfielder Caroline Halonen scored two goals including the first goal of the game. Morgan Lietz, Hailey Rydberg, Elle Otto, and Samantha Cary scored one goal each. Iowa goalkeeper Monica Wilhelm recorded 2 saves and played into the second half until being subsequently replaced by Aubrey Hahn with 17 minutes left in regulation.

Northern Iowa missed two of their shots on target and had 46% possession total. Northern Iowa goalkeeper Caitlin Richards allowed six goals in the first half and was replaced in the second half by Brittney Benthimer.

Iowa will move to a 3-3-2 overall record and will play Wisconsin on Friday at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in their first Big Ten matchup of the season.