Big Ten football notebook | Nebraska fires Scott Frost, quarterback J.J. McCarthy named Michigan’s Week 3 starter

Frost will receive a $15 million contract buyout on account of his termination. Had Nebraska waited until Oct. 1 to fire Frost, the value of the buyout would’ve decrease to $7.5 million.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks down the sideline during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 28-21.(Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Scott Frost has been relieved of his football head coaching duties at Nebraska, per a Sunday announcement. Frost’s termination came just hours after the Cornhuskers lost to the Georgia Southern Eagles, 45-42, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Nebraska is now 1-2 on the 2022 season.

Frost went 16-31 overall and 10-26 in Big Ten play in four years with the Cornhuskers. He was hired in December 2017.

Frost’s contract buyout is worth $15 million. Per Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, Frost will receive the full value of his buyout.

Had Nebraska waited until Oct. 1 to part ways with Frost, the buyout’s value would’ve dropped to $7.5 million.

“Earlier today, I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Alberts wrote in a prepared statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.”

Frost was 0-4 against Iowa during his time with Nebraska. The Hawkeyes are currently riding a seven-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers.

Frost played quarterback at Nebraska from 1995-97. After a four-year NFL career than spanned from 1998-2002, Frost became a graduate assistant coach at Nebraska.

Following a brief graduate assistantship at Kansas State, Frost moved on to Northern Iowa University, where he was linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator until 2008.

Frost wore a number of hats at Oregon from 2009-15, including wide receivers and quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. The Ducks won a national championship with Frost on their coaching staff in 2011. He left Oregon for a head coaching position at the University of Central Florida in 2016.

Frost coached UCF to a 13-0 record in 2017. The achievement helped him earn the head coaching gig at his alma mater.

J.J. McCarthy to start at quarterback for No. 4 Michigan in Week 3

Michigan’s early season quarterback controversy is over — for now.

After his 229-yard, three-touchdown performance against Hawaii last Saturday, sophomore J.J. McCarthy was named the Wolverines’ No. 1 QB for Week 3.

“Yeah, J.J., he had a near flawless performance,” Harbaugh told USA Today Sports postgame. “11-for-12, and then one was dropped. That was tough to do. It’s tough to do any day of the week in practice. I thought he had a great game. He was playing really well. We’ll start J.J. next week.”

McCarthy completed 91.7 percent of his passes in the Wolverines’ 56-10 win over the Rainbow Warriors. He finished the game with a 99.2 quarterback ranking.

Before the 2022 season began, Harbaugh announced he’d give one start to each of his top two quarterbacks in Weeks 1 and 2. Senior QB Cade McNamara started in Michigan’s season-opening, 51-7 victory against Colorado State and completed nine of his 18 throws for 136 yards and a touchdown.

McNamara also threw an interception in relief of McCarthy during Week 2.

McCarthy, who was McNamara’s backup in 2021, played in 11 games last season. McCarthy’s most productive performance came in the Wolverines’ 34-11 College Football Playoff Semifinal loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. In that game, McCarthy went of 11-of-17 for 131 yards and a touchdown.

McCarthy also saw limited action in Michigan’s 42-3 win over Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After Michigan’s Week 1 beatdown of Colorado State, McNamara met with reporters and voiced his opinion on the Wolverines’ quarterback situation, calling Harbaugh’s decision to start two QBs in two weeks “unusual.”

“I would definitely say it’s pretty unusual,” McNamara told WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli. “It was kind of a thing that I wasn’t expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best game, put myself in a good position. That was just a decision that coach went with.”

During his Week 2 postgame press conference, Harbaugh also seemed to indicate that McCarthy would be Michigan’s starter beyond Week 3.

“Yeah, by merit, [McCarthy’s] earned that,” Harbaugh told USA Today Sports. “By performance, by merit.”

McCarthy and the Wolverines will travel to Iowa City for a 2021 Big Ten Championship Game rematch with the now-1-1 Hawkeyes on Oct. 1. McCarthy got seven touches the last time Michigan played Iowa, going 1-of-3 for six yards with an interception. McCarthy also picked up 23 rushing yards on four attempts.