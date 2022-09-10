Watch: Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean intercepts pass in end zone against Iowa State

Two plays after Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras was intercepted, Iowa cash Cooper DeJean intercepted Iowa State in the end zone.

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean celebrates after Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell got a safety during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jackrabbits, 7-3.

After Iowa football quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception at Iowa’s 25-yard line, all signs pointed to a Cyclone touchdown to tie the game.

Instead, Iowa State sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers threw an interception of his own. On a throw intended for Xavier Hutchinson, Hawkeye cash Cooper DeJean intercepted Dekkers in the end zone, preserving Iowa’s seven-point lead.