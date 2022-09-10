Watch: Iowa football forces Iowa State turnover in the red zone
Cyclone running back Jirehl Brock fumbled the ball into the Iowa end zone for a touchback.
September 10, 2022
With Iowa State threatening to score and tie the game, Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather forced a turnover. As Cyclone running back Jirehl Brock pushed his way toward the end zone from the Hawkeye 1-yard line, Merriweather jarred it free of his grasp.
Linebacker Logan Klemp recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchback, halting the Cyclones’ most productive drive of the afternoon and giving the Hawkeyes the ball 20-yard line.
This @HawkeyeFootball D, you all. 😤 pic.twitter.com/4ko8DGQnE1
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 10, 2022