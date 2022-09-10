Watch: Iowa football forces Iowa State turnover in the red zone

Cyclone running back Jirehl Brock fumbled the ball into the Iowa end zone for a touchback.

Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock fumbles the ball during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

With Iowa State threatening to score and tie the game, Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather forced a turnover. As Cyclone running back Jirehl Brock pushed his way toward the end zone from the Hawkeye 1-yard line, Merriweather jarred it free of his grasp.

Linebacker Logan Klemp recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchback, halting the Cyclones’ most productive drive of the afternoon and giving the Hawkeyes the ball 20-yard line.