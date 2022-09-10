Watch: Iowa football blocks punt, scores first offensive touchdown of 2022 season

Running back Leshon Williams scored the Hawkeyes’ first touchdown of the 2022 season Saturday, punching the ball into the end zone from nine yards out.

Iowa football scored its first touchdown of the 2022 season during the first quarter of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game. Running back Leshon Williams scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown.

It only took the Hawkeyes two plays to score on their opening drive. Iowa’s first play of the game was a seven-yard Williams run.

The Hawkeyes started their drive at the Cyclone 16-yard line thanks to a blocked punt from sophomore defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness. Backup defensive back Reggie Bracy recovered the kick.