Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State

Iowa students enter Kinnick Stadium before the Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.

In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt.

After a less-than-stellar showing of just 166 yards in its 7-3 season-opening win over South Dakota State, Iowa’s offense was held to 150 yards in Week 2.

Following another poor offensive showing, fans and media from across Iowa City to Ames took to Twitter to voice their opinions during and after the yearly rivalry game.

If Iowa had a D+ offense, imagine the possibilities. — Justin VanLaere ▶ (@storminspank) September 10, 2022

Blocked punts but they need to be returned for a score because this offense won’t. — Hyperbolic Hawkeye (@IowaHawkGuy) September 10, 2022

Iowa now has 316 yards of total offense in TWO games. If 316 yards was their per-game average, it would still put them 105th in the nation in total offense. — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) September 10, 2022

Iowa offense doesn’t convert on third down but then I get to watch Tory Taylor punt pic.twitter.com/W2nuriVkxI — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) September 10, 2022

In the five seasons since Brian Ferentz was hired, Iowa's best finish nationally in total offense is 88th. The Hawkeyes have finished outside the top 100 in three out of five of those years. I think this is called “privilege”. — Hawkeye Football Fan (@HawkeyeFanHQ) September 4, 2022

I wish I had as much faith in anything as Kirk Ferentz does in Spencer petras — BHGPunts (@BHGP) September 10, 2022

Iowa State takes back CyHawk trophy. pic.twitter.com/qXDs5kjuRL — Scott Siepker (@scottsiepker) September 10, 2022

This offense is a thief of joy. It is devoid of hope and sucks the love of football from my bones. Our Defense and Special Teams deserve better. Our Offense did not deserve even the opportunity to win. I want to be positive and supportive, but it's very, very difficult… — Julian Vandervelde (@BatMandervelde) September 10, 2022

This is the worst game of football I've seen since last week. #iowafootball — Joshua Danker (@thejosh710) September 10, 2022

Touchdowns scored so far 2022: Charlie Jones: 4

Iowa Football: 1#OMHR — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) September 10, 2022

Iowa Football “Madden Ratings”

Defense 96

Special Teams 99

Offense 32#Iowa #Hawkeyes — Matt Selden (@matt_selden) September 10, 2022

The three units for Iowa football right now: pic.twitter.com/w12Cw4620T — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) September 10, 2022

Today in college football so far: No. 1 Alabama hangs on for 20-19 win over Texas. No. 6 Texas A&M loses to App State at home. Iowa scored a touchdown. No. 8 Notre Dame loses to Marshall at home. No. 19 Wisconsin loses to Washington State at home. — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 10, 2022

Through 2 games Iowa is averaging 158 yards of offense per game. I believe they have now dropped to dead last in all of FBS football for ypg, 124th. Bowling Green and Middle Tennessee State passed them today to put the Hawks dead last. — Mr. SOUNDOFF (@johnsears) September 10, 2022