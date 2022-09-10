Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State

The Hawkeyes lost their first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday.

Ayrton Breckenridge

Iowa students enter Kinnick Stadium before the Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor
September 10, 2022

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.

In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt.

After a less-than-stellar showing of just 166 yards in its 7-3 season-opening win over South Dakota State, Iowa’s offense was held to 150 yards in Week 2.

Following another poor offensive showing, fans and media from across Iowa City to Ames took to Twitter to voice their opinions during and after the yearly rivalry game.

