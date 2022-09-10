Photos: Iowa football vs. Iowa State – Cy-Hawk game

Iowa State defeated Iowa, 10-7, during the Cy-Hawk football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Coming off the season opener, Iowa was one of the lowest ranked offenses in division one college football which is a continuation of where Iowa ended last season.

Today Iowa running back Leshon Williams scored Iowa’s first touchdown of the season and Iowa’s only points of the game.

Iowa State’s offense had a total of 313 yards compared to Iowa’s 150 yards. Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers thew for 184 yards.

Iowa State’s only touchdown came from wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson in the fourth quarter.

The Hawkeyes had one shot to tie the game but missed a 48-yard field goal.

Iowa plays Nevada next on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Kinnick Stadium.