The University of Iowa Field Hockey team played against Providence college on Friday Sept. 9 2022 at Grant Field.

Iowa won the game 3-1 scoring one point in the first half and twice in the second. Annika Herbine scoring both goals in the second half assisted by Sofie Stribos on the last goal winning Iowa the game, 3-1.

Iowa will play against Massachusetts at Grant Field at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.