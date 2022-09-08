Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game
The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
September 8, 2022
The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3.
Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast Missouri State. The Cyclones lost starting running back Breece Hall and quarterback Brock Purdy during the offseason. Both Hall and Purdy left Iowa State to pursue careers in the National Football League.
Sophomore Hunter Dekkers is the Cyclones new starting quarterback. Junior Jirehl Brock is Iowa State’s No. 1 option at running back.
Below are this week’s game information and stories from the latest edition of Daily Iowan Pregame:
Matchup: Iowa State (1-0 overall, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Iowa (1-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)
Scheduled game time: Saturday at 3 p.m.
Location: Kinnick Stadium
Weather: 50% chance of rain, thunder possible, high of 77
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color commentary), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 133/XM Channel 195
Betting information: Line: IOWA -3.5 | O/U: 41.5
