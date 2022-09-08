Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz pats wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s helmet during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Ferentz has never lost to Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 28-21.

The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3.

Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast Missouri State. The Cyclones lost starting running back Breece Hall and quarterback Brock Purdy during the offseason. Both Hall and Purdy left Iowa State to pursue careers in the National Football League.

Sophomore Hunter Dekkers is the Cyclones new starting quarterback. Junior Jirehl Brock is Iowa State’s No. 1 option at running back.

Below are this week’s game information and stories from the latest edition of Daily Iowan Pregame:

Matchup: Iowa State (1-0 overall, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Iowa (1-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 3 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

Weather: 50% chance of rain, thunder possible, high of 77

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (color commentary), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 133/XM Channel 195

Betting information: Line: IOWA -3.5 | O/U: 41.5

Stories from this week’s Pregame:

Cover story: Cy-Hawk football game returns to Kinnick Stadium after four-season hiatus

Interview: One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins

Power Rankings: Around the Big Ten | Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season

Bettor’s Guide: Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 2 of the Iowa football season

Game picks: On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 1 college football games