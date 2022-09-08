On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 2 college football games
The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
September 8, 2022
Iowa State @ Iowa:
Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (5-0): Iowa— Iowa State always finds a way to lose this game.
Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (4-1): Iowa State — I’ll be surprised if Iowa scores anything other than a safety in this game.
Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (3-2): Iowa State — If anyone picks Iowa, they didn’t watch the Hawkeyes last week.
Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (4-1): Iowa State — It’s about God damn time.
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (4-1): Iowa — Punting will always be winning.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (4-1): Iowa — I don’t know how anybody scores on this defense.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (4-1): Iowa — Iowa may not have an offense, but Iowa State is still Iowa State.
Baylor @ BYU:
Hanson: Baylor — This is the future of the Big 12.
Peterson: Baylor —I like Bears, they’re cool.
Werner: BYU — Insert Zach Wilson joke here.
Goffin: Baylor — These Bears actually bear down.
Merrick: Baylor — Bear down.
Bohnenkamp: BYU — This game might be 60-59.
Brummond: Baylor — Provo is lovely, but Bears take care of business.
Kentucky @ Florida:
Hanson: Florida — “Hey I heard you like the wild ones.”
Peterson: Florida — If the Gators can beat the No. 7 team in the country, they can beat anyone.
Werner: Florida — The Gators will show the Wildcats the deuces.
Goffin: Florida — Anthony Richardson will win the Heisman.
Merrick: Florida— Anthony Richardson is a problem!
Bohnenkamp: Florida — Gators were good at home against Utah.
Brummond: Florida — Gators looked great in the opener.
Duke @ Northwestern:
Hanson: Northwestern — Gotta go with the team that has championship culture.
Peterson: Northwestern — Duke is only good at basketball, in my opinion.
Werner: Northwestern — Duke only plays basketball.
Goffin: Northwestern — I love 11 a.m. Ryan Field kickoffs.
Merrick: Northwestern — Battle of the SAT scores.
Bohnenkamp: Northwestern — Duke won’t do an onside kick.
Brummond: Northwestern — When in doubt, trust Evanston native Chris Werner’s pick.
McNeese State @ Rice:
Hanson: Rice — Heard orange chicken goes good with this pick.
Peterson: Rice —I don’t know nor care to look anything up about this game, but I like eating rice.
Werner: Rice — My favorite food group.
Goffin: Rice — Rice Stadium hosted Super Bowl VIII.
Merrick: Rice — Owls are superior
Bohnenkamp: McNeese State — Going with the FCS team here.
Brummond: Rice — Digging deep into the catalog of games for this one.