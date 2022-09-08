Big Ten Football notebook | Indiana loses starting right tackle, Penn State linebacker Ken Talley transfers

Hoosier starting right guard Matthew Bedford suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sept. 2. Talley announced he was moving from PSU to Michigan State Wednesday morning.

Oct 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Matthew Bedford (76) recovers a fumble against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.

Eleven of the Big Ten’s 14 football teams played their first game of the season last weekend. Nine of those squads made their debuts against nonconference foes.

So far this season, Big Ten teams have swept nonconference competitiors. During Week 0, Illinois beat Wyoming, 38-0. Minnesota, Michigan State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa, and Nebraska all picked up season-opening wins against nonconference competition in Week 1.

Now-No. 3 Ohio State picked up what might be the biggest victory by a Big Ten school in Week 1. The Buckeyes downed the now-No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 21-10, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Eight Big Ten teams were favored to win their Week 1 nonconference games by 10 points or more. Rutgers was the only Big Ten squad playing a nonconference opponent in Week 1 that oddsmakers did not favor. The Scarlet Knights were nine-point underdogs in their matchup with the Boston College Eagles.

Indiana starting right tackle done for season

On Sept. 2, Indiana beat Illinois, 23-20, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The win marked the first time the Hoosiers beat a Big Ten team since Dec. 5, 2020.

Despite the final score, the Hoosiers still lost a big piece of their team last Friday.

Matthew Bedford, Indiana’s 6-foot-6, 314-pound starting right tackle, tore his ACL in the first half of Sept. 2’s Indiana-Illinois game. Hoosier head coach Tom Allen said the injury will sideline Bedford for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Over the last three years, Bedford, a senior from Cordova, Tennessee, has started 28 of Indiana’s last 29 games. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media in 2021.

West Texas A&M transfer Parker Hanna replaced Bedford in the second half of last week’s Indiana-Illinois game. Hanna is the No. 1 right tackle on Indiana’s Week 2 depth chart. He started 33 games at left tackle at West Texas A&M.

Penn State linebacker transfers to Michigan State

Ken Talley, a four-star recruit from the class of 2022, announced his intent to transfer from Penn State to Michigan State Wednesday via Twitter. He did not provide a rationale for his decision.

Talley enrolled at Penn State on July 31, per 24/7 Sports, and entered the transfer portal on Aug. 15.

It is unclear if Talley will be allowed to play for the Spartans this season.

Talley, who attended Northeast High School in Philadelphia, was the 24th-best edge rusher in his recruiting class and ninth-best prospect in the state of Pennsylvania according to 24/7 Sports.

Talley originally committed to Penn State over the likes of Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. He also received an offer from Michigan State during the recruiting process.