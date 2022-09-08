Around the Big Ten | Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season

Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner previews this weekend’s matchups and gives the DI’s first power rankings of the 2022 season.

Power Rankings

1. Ohio State —The Buckeyes won’t leave the No. 1 spot this year.

2. Michigan — Just wait until the Wolverines come to Iowa City and show Hawkeye fans what an offense looks like.

3. Michigan State — The Spartans occupied the No. 3 spot here last week and clobbered Western Michigan. They’ll stay for now.

4. Wisconsin — 38-0 over Illinois State? Give the Badgers the Big Ten West crown, now.

5. Penn State — Sean Clifford has that big red dawg in him.

6. Minnesota — The boat has left the dock.

7. Northwestern —This feels good as an Evanston native.

8. Maryland — 31-10 over Buffalo? Might’ve been different if the Bulls still had Charlie Jones, just saying.

9. Rutgers — “Together, Rutgers will be number one!” – Greg Schiano 2019, Austin Hanson whenever Rutgers wins a game.

10. Iowa — Hey, this is how many punts Tory Taylor had last week.

11. Indiana — Some are saying Nine-wIndiana is back. I don’t know if I’m on board.

12. Purdue — Sorry, Charlie.

13. Illinois — Who’s the Illini QB, Danny DeVito? Something like that.

14. Nebraska — It’s corn, a big lump with knobs.

Week 2 Big Ten matchups

Duke (1-0, 0-0) @ Northwestern (1-0, 1-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: NU -10 | O/U 56.5

It’s an even year and Northwestern already beat Nebraska this season. I think the ‘Cats should start looking at hotel accommodations in Indy for when they inevitably get obliterated by Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Ohio (1-0, 0-0) @ Penn State (1-0, 1-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC | Line: PSU -24 | O/U: 53.5

Of the four Big Ten games occupying the early time slot this week, this is tied for the second-most unwatchable contest. This one should be over in the first quarter.

Western Illinois (0-1, 0-0) @ Minnesota (1-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MN -35.5 | O/U: 55.5

This is the game tied with Penn State vs. Ohio for second-most unwatchable in the early window. Though, I am a sucker for the Leathernecks.

Arkansas State (1-0, 0-0) @ Ohio State (1-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: OSU -44 | O/U: 68. 5

This takes the cake as the Big Ten’s most unwatchable game of the early window. Although, if Vegas is right, the final score will be roughly 56-12.5. That would be cool.

Maryland (1-0, 0-0) @ Charlotte (0-2, 0-1)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Stadium | Line: MD -27 | O/U: 66.5

Hey, I think Shadrick Byrd plays for Charlotte. He was once a Hawkeye. That’s all I got on this one, as it too is unwatchable unless you’re a bettor.

Washington State (1-0, 0-0) @ Wisconsin (1-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FOX | Line: WI -17.5 | O/U: 46.5

Per DI sports reporter Grant Hall, Washington State quarterback Cam Ward is “a beast.” Ward did tear it up at Incarnate Word — if that’s possible — before transferring to WSU

Iowa (1-0, 0-0) vs. Iowa State (1-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on BTN | Line: IOWA -3 | O/U: 41.5

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say Iowa’s going to need a touchdown to win this one. The Hawkeyes have won six consecutive Cy-Hawk games and that streak is in serious jeopardy. 41,

Akron (1-0, 0-0) @ Michigan State (1-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on BTN | Line: MSU -35.5 | O/U: 56

Watch out for the Zips. I remember when they beat Northwestern in 2019 when the ‘Cats won the Big Ten West. That wasn’t a fun night in Evanston.

Indiana State (1-0, 0-0) @ Purdue (0-1, 0-1)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on BTN | Line: PUR -34.5 | O/U: 49.5

The only way the Sycamores have a shot in this one is if they find an NCAA loophole that allows Larry Bird to come back and play.

Wagner (0-1, 0-0) @ Rutgers (1-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on BTN | Line: RU -50.5 | O/U: 58.5

I feel like Rutgers is going to be like Maryland last year, come into Big Ten play unbeaten and then proceed to get steamrolled for the rest of the season. Who knows, they might even beat Iowa on Sept. 24.

Virginia (1-0, 0-0) @ Illinois (1-1, 0-1)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU | Line: IL -4 | O/U: 53.5

Two basketball schools walk into a football stadium … This game is the punchline of that joke. Please, for the love of all things good and pure, watch the Cy-Hawk game instead.

Georgia Southern (1-0, 0-0) @ Nebraska (1-1, 0-1)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: NE -21.5 | O/U: 59.5

Hopefully, this game won’t be decided by one score. When Nebraska gets up big, maybe it will practice its onside kicks for future third quarters.

Hawaii (0-2, 0-0) @ Michigan (1-0, 0-0)

When/Where to watch: Saturday at 7 p.m. on BTN | Line: MI -50.5 | O/U: 65

I think Michigan will be up by enough points late — or early — in this game so Jim Harbaugh can see both his quarterbacks play. I don’t want to watch either of them on Saturday, though.

Idaho (0-1, 0-0) @ Indiana (1-0, 1-0)

When/where to watch: Saturday at 7 p.m. on BTN | Line: IND -31.5 | O/U: 52.5

Idaho has potatoes, that’s good enough. I love me some baked, mashed, loaded, cheesy, au gratin, french fries, sweet potatoes.