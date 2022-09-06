Online Gambling Indonesia – Best Real Money Online Gambling Sites
September 6, 2022
All forms of gambling are illegal in Indonesia, and online sportsbooks are blocked by internet service providers. However, that doesn’t mean the best sports betting sites aren’t available to Indonesian punters. There are plenty of reputable offshore sportsbooks accessible to people living in the Emerald of the Equator.
So here are the best online bookmakers, with an in-depth look at new customer offers, site features and ongoing promotions, plus the range of sports and markets, payment and withdrawal methods, and the best app for sports betting.
Best Gambling Sites in Indonesia
The top slots gambling online in Indonesian is reviewed for punters.
- BK8 – Best overall site for online gambling in Indonesia.
- CMD368 – Wide range of betting markets.
- 1xBet – Best site for variety payment options
- 22Bet – Site for top special features
- K9Win – Great online gambling casino for games selection .
- Parimatch – Top for in-play betting
- Bet365 – Great selection of online casino games in Indonesia .
- Betway – Top gambling site for strong security features
- Melbet – Best site in value odds
- Betinasia – Best online betting special offers
Trusted Online Gambling Websites in Indonesia
1. BK8: Best Overall Site for Online Gambling Indonesia
BK8 is a Maltese-based Asian online gambling company. This relatively new company has quickly become popular among Indonesians who gamble online. BK8 is one of the largest online betting operators in Asia, offering the best sportsbook and online casino.
2. CMD368: Huge Range of Betting Markets
CMD368 was founded in 2016 in Cambodia, but most of its competitors were in South-East Asia. CMD368 is legible because it’s licensed by the Cambodian and
Philippine governments. CMD368 offers more than just a sportsbook. Live casinos, slot games, fishing, lottery, and poker are all available. Peer-to-peer betting platforms allow members to play for hours without getting bored.
3. 1xBet: Best Site for Huge Payment Options
1xBet, launched in Russia in 2007, is well-known for its online casino. 1xBet’s casino site offers a large welcome bonus and free spins, plus bingo and poker. 1xBet offers instant win games like scratch cards. Microgaming and NetEnt provide the games. The 1xBet site has many features, which can be overwhelming at times.
4. 22Bet: Best Gambling Sites for Top Special Features
22Bet Casino is one of the leading online casinos despite opening in 2018. Over 1,000 slots, table, and live dealer games from well-known software providers are available. Evolution is the leader in live casino games. Cryptocurrency and eWallets are accepted. 22Bet Casino is mobile-friendly. 22Bet covers all bases with its sportsbook.
5. K9Win: A Great Online Gambling in Indonesia Casino for Rebates.
K9win is an Indonesian gambling site that currently only accepts players from six countries, Indonesia being one of them. Other countries include Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Playtech and Pragmatic Play provide the software for the site’s casino games. The site offers a multitude of options and software from a number of reputable developers. The live casino is the primary focus, with seven available studios.
How To Choose The Best Gambling Sites In Indonesia
These are the factors considered when reviewing the best online betting sites in Indonesia.
- Reputation: The best bookmakers should be safe and reliable, so that’s always a key factor in writing articles like this. Every sports betting website that is reviewed is 100% trustworthy. When choosing a sportsbook, you can’t go wrong with a trusted name like bet365 or Betway.
- Odds: Bettors don’t always prioritize a sportsbook’s competitive odds when choosing one. Because sites offer different sports and markets, not even the best sports betting sites can claim to have the best odds overall. When looking at the best sports betting sites in this article, it is found bet365 and Betway have strong odds across many sports.
- Features: Extras can help bookmakers attract new customers. Betway offers sports live betting, Asian Handicap sports betting, Bet Builder, and price boosts to maximize your winnings. BK8 offers loyalty bonuses to reward regular bettors. 1xBet offers price boosts, cash back, bet insurance, and more.
- Betting Markets: Football may be the most popular sport to bet on worldwide, but punters often look for other options, especially in Indonesia, where basketball, badminton, and esports are popular. Bettors also evaluate the betting markets at the best sports betting sites. 22Bet and CMD368 offer a wide variety of sports.
- Promotions: Many bettors are interested in ongoing offers like free bets, odds boosts, and reward programs at the best sports betting sites. BK8 & 22Bet offer loyalty bonuses and free bets to existing customers.
Best Online Casino Sites in Indonesia
The following sites below are the Best Online Casino Sites in Indonesia
- BK8 – Welcome Bonus Up To Rp 18.000.000
- 22Bet – 100% Deposit Bonus Up To 2,000,000 IDR
- 1xBet – 100% Deposit Bonus Up To 1,500,000 IDR
Best Online Live Casino Sites In Indonesia
A number of online casino sites in Indonesia offer a wide variety of live casino games from multiple software providers; the three best are listed below.
- Parimatch – 100% Deposit Bonus Up To 1,500,000 IDR
- BK8 – Welcome Bonus Up To Rp 18.000.000
- 22Bet – 100% Deposit Bonus Up To 2,000,000 IDR
Top Slots Online Gambling in Indonesia
The three sites below are where, genuinely, punters will find lots of slots.
- BK8 – Welcome Bonus Up To Rp 18.000.000
- 22Bet – 100% Deposit Bonus Up To 2,000,000 IDR
- 1xBet – 100% Deposit Bonus Up To 1,500,000 IDR
Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Indonesia
There may not be as many sports betting sites in Indonesia as in other Asian nations, but there are some. Here are three Indonesian bookmakers to consider.
- Parimatch – 100% Deposit Bonus Up To 1,500,000 IDR
- Betway – 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $30 (Approx 430,000 IDR)
- Bet365 – 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $30 (Approx 430,000 IDR)
Best Online Poker Sites in Indonesia
Indonesian players have access to a limited number of poker-playing sites, and these are the only sites where punters are likely to be able to go all-in on the river.
- BK8– Welcome Bonus Up To Rp 18.000.000
- 22Bet– 100% Deposit Bonus Up To 2,000,000 IDR
- 1xBet– 100% Deposit Bonus Up To 1,500,000 IDR
Best Mobile Gambling Apps
Even if a site lacks a casino app, mobile browsers can be used by players. Here are the top five mobile gambling apps in Indonesia.
- BK8– Welcome Bonus Up To Rp 18.000.000
- 22Bet– 100%Deposit Bonus Up To 2,000,000 IDR
- 1xBet– 100% Deposit Bonus Up To 1,500,000 IDR
- Parimatch– 100%Deposit Bonus Up To 1,500,000 IDR
- Betway– 100%Deposit Bonus Up To $30 (Approx 430,000 IDR)
Payment Methods at Online Gambling Sites in Indonesia
Best bookmakers in Indonesia offer many ways to deposit and withdraw funds. Due to online gambling in Indonesia rules, Indonesian punters have different needs. EWallets have gained popularity as more people separate their betting and bank accounts. Here are some popular payment methods:
- Bank Transfer
- Cryptocurrency
- Cards
- eWallets
Is Online Gambling in Indonesia Legal?
Indonesia has the most Muslim and Islamic gambling influences. Online sports betting and land-based betting shops are illegal in Indonesia. However, many reputable offshore sportsbooks accept Indonesian bettors despite ISP restrictions.
With a good VPN, you can access the best sports betting sites anonymously. The government focuses on clamping down on gambling providers and blocking sites rather than punishing online sportsbook users. Indonesian gamblers can avoid getting caught with the right tools.
Conclusion
Because gambling is illegal in Indonesia, online betting is difficult for fans hailing from the Emerald of the Equator. With a good VPN, however, you can enjoy the same benefits from offshore sports betting sites as other punters worldwide.
This article recommends the 10 best online sports betting sites and covers key features like new and existing customer offers, live betting, and betting tips. You should be able to find the best sports betting site, maximize your winnings, minimize your losses, and gamble responsibly.