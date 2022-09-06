Expose Truth All About Buying TikTok Likes and Followers and How It Affects Profile
What is all the fuss about buying TikTok likes and followers? Does it affect TikTok profiles, and is it safe to do?
Read ahead because we’re here to expose what happens when you buy TikTok likes and followers and how it affects your profile.
Best Sites Where You Can Buy TikTok Likes and Followers
If the cons of purchasing likes and followers do not sway you away from the practice, then you’re probably already looking for the best merchants. Since there are so many TikTok service suppliers, we’ll do you a favor by narrowing the list down to just a few trustworthy options.
Social-viral.com
At Social-Viral, you can buy TikTok likes for specific posts on your account to increase visibility in the shortest duration.
Social-Viral TikTok likes include affordable packages of 50, 100, 250, 500, 1,000, 1,500, 2,000, 3,000, and 5,000 genuine likes. We like that this website only delivers likes from authentic and active accounts of real people, not bots.
Moreover, you can buy TikTok followers cheap from Social-Viral. Follower packages and corresponding prices are exactly the same as the likes packages.
If you are still learning how to get TikTok followers organically, you can always boost your TikTok account using Social-Viral’s followers. They are an easy method for pushing your way into TikTok fame, and you need not worry about the safety of your TikTok account.
Stormlikes.net
Stormlikes offer TikTok packages and prices similar to those on Social-Viral, and you can always rely on them to deliver what you need. However, the smallest TikTok likes package on Stormlikes is 100 likes, which means the lowest you get to spend here is double that on Social-Viral.
The only advantage at Stormlikes is that their likes get cheaper than Social-Viral when you pick larger packages starting from 1,000 likes. Furthermore, Stormlikes offer a larger engagement package of 10,000 likes.
This website also offers TikTok follower packages at the same sizes and rates as Social-Viral.
Followers.io
Followers.io is an Australia-based social media marketing platform focusing on services for Instagram. However, they also have products for use in TikTok.
If you need likes for your posts, Followers.io offers them in quantities of 100, 250, 500, 1K, 2.5K, 5K, 10K, and 25K likes.
TikTok Likes Plans from Followers.io cost less than those from other websites, and they can very well improve the traffic on your posts. On the other hand, if you want to buy TikTok followers cheap, Followers.io’s TikTok Follower Plans are an excellent choice.
The smallest plan, which contains 100 followers, only costs $2.30, and the largest plan of 5,000 followers is yours for $69.99. However, Followers.io only offers four TikTok Follower Plans.
The Truth About Buying TikTok Followers and Likes
Truthfully, pros and cons arise when you buy TikTok likes and followers, and we’re here to discuss both aspects.
Benefits of Buying Tiktok Likes and Followers
If you know how to buy followers on TikTok, you probably also know how to buy TikTok likes, views, and shares. Nevertheless, you should know that the following list of pros can only benefit your TikTok account if you know how to manage paid services efficiently.
Provides a Profile Boost
When you buy TikTok likes, they can provide a temporary boost for a particular post and, in effect, for your TikTok profile. It is a plausible way to get TikTok followers to check your account, as a surge in likes can indicate that something interesting is brewing.
Attracts More Users to Follow You
You should know by now that the numbers on your TikTok profile matter. If you buy Tik Tok followers and likes, the numbers on your profile will rise.
With better numbers, your profile will attract other users with the same interests, and they will flock to your posts.
Saves Time and Effort
Starting with a new TikTok account can be very arduous. After setting up your profile, you will have to upload interesting content to get your first followers.
While this makes it possible to grow your network organically, it can be a very long wait. If you understand how to buy followers on TikTok, you can speed things up by attracting your target audience using higher numbers.
Opens Up Revenue
Learning how to get TikTok followers and likes is a highly lucrative practice. Since buying followers and likes speeds up building a following from real users, it also hastens the timeline for your income-generating plans.
Disadvantages of Buying TikTok Likes and Followers
Getting paid likes and followers also has its drawbacks. If you can manage your paid services efficiently, you won’t have to worry about these problems.
Ruins Engagement Ratings
Typically, paid services are just temporary, which means purchased followers do not maintain a continuing relationship with your account. If your account has too many paid followers, it won’t get the authentic interactions it needs to welcome real followers.
Still, having real people for the larger portion of your follower count offsets this disadvantage.
Generates Inauthentic Numbers
Another drawback of having paid services is that the numbers on your profile are already fake. While it will take some effort for real users to determine this factor, your account will forever be tainted with numbers that aren’t real.
Buying TikTok Followers and Likes FAQs
1. Does Buying Likes on TikTok Work?
The short answer is yes, buying TikTok likes works. As a matter of fact, when you buy TikTok likes from reputable merchants, they will appear on your profile almost instantaneously.
However, be careful about buying TikTok likes from fraudulent websites, as they may collect your credit card details and make a run for your money. As a general rule, only buy Tik Tok followers and likes from websites you trust.
2. How Do You Know If TikTok Likes Are Fake?
First and foremost, check the numbers. Genuine accounts display similar patterns of follower count, number of people followed, and number of likes.
If an account follows too many people and does not have a follower count, it is possible that their interactions, including likes, are fake. Conversely, if an account has too many followers but very little interaction, it is probably a bot giving out fake likes.
3. Can TikTok Ban You For Buying Followers?
No, TikTok does not ban accounts for using paid followers and likes. In fact, millions of people, including celebrities and social influencers, purchase followers and likes to boost their TikTok profile.
The Truth About paid Engagement Revealed
You will find sources telling you that your engagement rate will decrease if you buy TikTok likes and followers. However, this is only highly probable if you get the services from sketchy sources.
If you can learn how to manage your purchased likes and followers, you can definitely put them to good use.
The trick is to engage with actual followers to keep them coming, following, and liking. As long as a larger portion of your followers, likes, and views come from real people, your purchased services will keep working as efficient boosters.