Anthony Joshua Admits He Let Himself Down Following Usyk Defeat Meltdown

This month’s monumental heavyweight clash between British challenger Anthony Joshua and Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk drew in a big crowd, both inside the arena in Saudi Arabia and across the world watching remotely, but unfortunately, it’s the behavior of the loser that has attracted more attention than the 12 round contest itself.

The rematch between Joshua and Uysk was always going to draw a crowd and a huge amount of interest across boxing betting sites, but what was less expected wasn’t the result but more the way things panned out after the final bell was sounded.

Joshua had lost the previous time the two had fought, back in September 2021, and as it did back in London, this fight went the distance, and as before, he lost, but on this occasion, the decision was split even though Usyk had clearly been the superior fighter, but it’s what happened afterward that cast a shadow on the spectacle.

Once the result had been announced, Joshua took Usky’s two belts, dropped them out of the ring, and then left for the dressing room before returning to the ring and giving an impromptu speech that caught many by surprise.

Joshua confronted Usyk and stated, in somewhat unsportsmanlike terms;

“You’re not strong; how did you beat me? How? I had character and determination’.

He followed this statement with a speech that was heavy on expletives before declaring his own flaws. It was clearly an emotional moment and one that went someway against his usually very amiable character.

Having had time to consider his actions, Joshua took to Twitter to apologize and explain his mindset when he behaved in such a manner;

“You are a class act, champ,”

“Yesterday, I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts! I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions, and both got the better of me.”

“I’ll be the first to admit; I let myself down. I acted out of pure passion and emotion, and when not controlled, it ain’t great. I love this sport so so much, and I’ll be better from this point on. Respect.”

Joshua has no desire to quit boxing but may well be considering his next move. He won his first 19 matches as a professional, following his Olympic gold from the London games in 2021, but has since lost three of his last five bouts.

He is now looking to get back in the ring and has discussed the matter with promoter Eddie Hearn;

“I spoke to Eddie and asked him if it’s possible to get out in November because momentum is important in boxing – Eddie said December,”

“If it’s about who I fight, it’s come one, come all. Whoever wants it can get it, I don’t mind.” Joshua commented.

No doubt many British fans will hope his next fight is back on home soil, where his chances will be improved, two of his three losses having come overseas.