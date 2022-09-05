Iowa women’s tennis motivated for a rebound season after spring heartbreak

After coming up short in a 4-3 loss to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament last spring, the Iowa women’s tennis team is looking to recover.

Iowa’s women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid speaks to her team before a women’s tennis meet between Iowa and Illinois inside the Hawkeyes Tennis & Recreation Complex on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Iowa women’s tennis coach Sasha Schmid is all too familiar with a one-point difference. Having played at Iowa from 1992-96, Schmid has felt both the elation and frustration of a 4-3 decision.

After winning, 4-3 against Michigan State in the Iowa-hosted Big Ten Tournament last April, the 12th-seeded Hawkeyes suffered a 4-3 loss to Illinois in the second round.

Schmid and her players are using these results as motivation for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, where they hope to turn the program around after a disappointing 7-17 record in spring 2022.

Despite the losing record, Schmid said she is proud of how her team finished the spring 2022 season.

Sophomore Alexa Noel, who has since transferred to Miami, and freshman Olivia Weiss both suffered season-ending injuries. Schmid praised her team for staying the course, even if it had to play with the minimum six players.

“Everyone probably had to play more matches than they thought they had to play, and kind of had to fight through moments when if we had an extended roster, they would have gotten a break,” Schmid said. “It would have been so easy to kind of get exhausted and tired or get frustrated. We lost an unheard amount of 4-3 matches, and that is really difficult emotionally and physically every single time. But the resiliency at the end of the season made it even more special and magical.”

Another hurdle that the Hawkeyes will have to jump over this season is Noel’s transfer to Miami. Noel was the No. 1 singles player in fall 2021 and the Big Ten Freshman and Player of the Year in 2020-21. While the loss will certainly hurt, Schmid said the transfer has been a blessing in disguise.

“I do think that the team has a lot more parity from the top of the lineup to the last spot,” Schmid said. “So maybe we lose a guaranteed superstar No. 1 singles point every time, but we really gain in depth. We gain in the overall level of every spot really being good and competitive.”

Competing for these spots include freshman Daianne Hayashida and a fifth-year senior transfer Anya Lamoreaux. Playing in the Big 12 at Utah last season, Lamoreaux has made a quick impression on her head coach.

“It’s so fun having someone who is such a veteran,” Schmid said. “New to the program but not at all new to college tennis. She really handled everything in a way that shows her maturity and experience, so as a coach, I’m loving that.”

While Lamoreaux and other fifth-year senior Samantha Mannix share the most experience in college tennis, Mannix said that everyone on the team is equal.

“It’s such a small team where everyone has their own voice,” Mannix said. “We don’t have team captains, we don’t have specific people who are in charge of specific things, and everybody is a leader on their own accord.”

Schmid was impressed watching Mannix play doubles with Lamoreaux, but the head coach said that no singles lineup or doubles pairings are final yet. In the 2021-22 season, Schmid frequently switched up her doubles lineups. Schmid said the fall season is a great opportunity for her players to make the most of individual tournaments.

“I think it’s an awesome time to, as a player, not be constrained by a coach’s analysis of yourself or what position you are in,” Schmid said. “They [the players] are in control of their own destiny in the fall. They get to move through a draw on their own will and skill, so I think that’s exciting and really empowering for players.”

The Hawkeyes will kick off their fall slate on Sept. 23 at the 49er Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina. Iowa will participate in three Intercollegiate Tennis Association individual tournaments in the fall and finish off with the UNLV Invitational in Las Vegas Nov. 11-13.