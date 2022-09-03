Photos: “County Line” fundraiser for democrats Christina Bohannan and Liz Mathis

Democrats Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan spoke to supporters at a fundraising event at the Sutliff Farm & Cider House in Lisbon, Iowa on Saturday. Several other Iowa Democrats spoke at the event, such as U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken, Iowa state senator Zach Wahls, Iowa Secretary of State candidate Joel Miller and former Iowa state senator Rita Hart.

The candidates urged the importance of voting, referencing Hart’s six-vote loss to current U.S. House Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks in 2020. They also spoke about Iowa’s status in education compared to other states, increasing voting access and bipartisanship.

The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.