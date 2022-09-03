Photos: “County Line” fundraiser for democrats Christina Bohannan and Liz Mathis

Gabby Drees, Photo Editor
September 3, 2022

Democrats Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan spoke to supporters at a fundraising event at the Sutliff Farm & Cider House in Lisbon, Iowa on Saturday. Several other Iowa Democrats spoke at the event, such as U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken, Iowa state senator Zach Wahls, Iowa Secretary of State candidate Joel Miller and former Iowa state senator Rita Hart.

The candidates urged the importance of voting, referencing Hart’s six-vote loss to current U.S. House Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks in 2020. They also spoke about Iowa’s status in education compared to other states, increasing voting access and bipartisanship.

The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

County+Line%3A+Liz+Mathis+and+Christina+Bohannan
Gallery|16 Photos
Gabby Drees
A sign is seen at a fundraising event for democratic candidates Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan while democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Mike Franken speaks at the Sutliff Farm & Cider House in Lisbon, Iowa. Franken is running against incumbent U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, who is currently serving his seventh term in the Senate. "The wage scale in many communities has stayed flat for 30 years," Franken said. "I want [Iowa] to be the place where the 18-year-olds and the 27-year-olds at least consider staying."
Facebook Comments