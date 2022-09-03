Live updates | Iowa takes on South Dakota State in season opener

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz touches the Nile Kinnick statue during the Hawk Walk before a football game between Iowa and South Dakota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Hawkeyes are favored to win the game.

Iowa and South Dakota State will meet to begin the 2022 football season on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits have never played before.

Iowa finished the 2021 season at 10-4 after a Big Ten West title and South Dakota State was 11-4 a year ago.

Each team played against and beat Colorado State last season. The Hawkeyes defeated the Rams, 24-14, and the Jackrabbits bested them, 42-23.

Jackrabbit quarterback Mark Gronowski will make his return to the field on Saturday after missing the 2021 season with a knee injury.

In 2020, his freshman season, Gronowski racked up a long list of honors including, FCS Freshman of the Year, FCS Freshman All-America Team, and Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year, among others.

Iowa enters Saturday’s contest with a thin wide receiver room. Senior Nico Ragaini and sophomore Keagan Johnson are both out with injuries. Sophomore Arland Bruce and redshirt freshman Brody Brecht, who has never played a college snap, are the only available scholarship wideouts.

Walk-ons Jack Johnson and Alec Wick are expected to see significant action as Wick is slated to start opposite Bruce. Sam LaPorta, Iowa’s star tight end, played wide receiver in high school and will likely be asked to do the same today.

Iowa is also dealing with injuries at running back, as Gavin Williams is in street clothes ahead of kickoff. LeShon Williams will likely shoulder the brunt of the carries this afternoon and freshman Kaleb Johnson will serve as his backup.

COIN TOSS: Iowa wins the toss and will receive in the south end zone.

13:15 | 1Q After one first down on their opening drive, the Hawkeyes punt it back to the Jackrabbits.

