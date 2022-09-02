Twitter reacts to ex-Hawkeyes Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy’s Purdue football debut

Tracy and Jones transferred from Iowa to Purdue in December and June, respectively.

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs with the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor
September 2, 2022

Former Iowa football wideouts Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy made splashes in their debuts with Purdue football Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Jones racked up 12 catches for 153 yards and touchdown while Tracy hauled in two passes for 17 yards.

Tracy caught 15 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in 10 games at Iowa last season, averaging just 1.5 receptions per game. Jones racked up 323 yards and three touchdowns as a cog in the Hawkeyes’ passing offense in 2021. Through just one game as a Boilermaker, Jones is just nine catches and 173 yards away from matching the receiving totals he posted at Iowa last year.

Jones tied his career-high for single-game receptions in one quarter of play Thursday, racking up three catches in less than 10 minutes. The 24-year-old’s effort wasn’t, however, enough to push the Boilermakers past the Penn State Nittany Lions, as Purdue fell, 35-31.

Hawkeye fans, local reporters, and national media personalities took notice of Jones and Tracy’s performances Thursday and took to Twitter to voice their opinions. Below are some of the best reactions of the night:

