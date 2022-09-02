Twitter reacts to ex-Hawkeyes Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy’s Purdue football debut

Tracy and Jones transferred from Iowa to Purdue in December and June, respectively.

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs with the ball in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Former Iowa football wideouts Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy made splashes in their debuts with Purdue football Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Jones racked up 12 catches for 153 yards and touchdown while Tracy hauled in two passes for 17 yards.

Tracy caught 15 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in 10 games at Iowa last season, averaging just 1.5 receptions per game. Jones racked up 323 yards and three touchdowns as a cog in the Hawkeyes’ passing offense in 2021. Through just one game as a Boilermaker, Jones is just nine catches and 173 yards away from matching the receiving totals he posted at Iowa last year.

Jones tied his career-high for single-game receptions in one quarter of play Thursday, racking up three catches in less than 10 minutes. The 24-year-old’s effort wasn’t, however, enough to push the Boilermakers past the Penn State Nittany Lions, as Purdue fell, 35-31.

Hawkeye fans, local reporters, and national media personalities took notice of Jones and Tracy’s performances Thursday and took to Twitter to voice their opinions. Below are some of the best reactions of the night:

I don’t recommend watching the Purdue version of Charlie Jones alongside an Iowa fan. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 2, 2022

All of the Iowa receivers are going to transfer to play for Purdue, aren’t they? — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 2, 2022

Charlie Jones' previous career high in five years at Buffalo and Iowa was 3 receptions. Tonight in first game at Purdue? 12 catches, 153 yards, 1 TD on 19 targets. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) September 2, 2022

You can't possibly question Charlie Jones' decision to go somewhere else to play WR in his final year in college, can you? — Jon D. Miller (@jondmiller) September 2, 2022

Is Charlie Jones this year’s David Bell for Purdue? — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) September 2, 2022

Charlie Jones going from the Iowa offense to the Purdue offense is experiencing what the astronauts experienced when they walked on the moon — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) September 2, 2022

This is a Charlie Jones meme. pic.twitter.com/Lio3GQWuCi — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 2, 2022

Charlie Jones never lost to Penn State as a Hawkeye… — HawkeyesChronicles (@HawksChronicles) September 2, 2022

Iowa (understandably) watching Charlie Jones: pic.twitter.com/Uef78Qsp5u — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) September 2, 2022

It took Charlie Jones 10 minutes to get his career high in catches. Lmao — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) September 2, 2022