Styling+Boys+Haircuts+Like+A+Pro

Even if your son’s hair is getting out of control and you want to save some money, the alternative is to take him to a home haircut service. However, plenty of creative hairstyles at the barbershop could suit your son.

If you want to learn how to make your own boys haircuts by yourself, these professional tips can save you a lot of time and effort. I will show you the tricks on how to go about it. Cosmetology school can be difficult to afford, and sometimes your tuition can be a large barrier. Luckily, you can get these lessons for free through our website!

i. Angles Matter When Cutting Boys Haircuts

You may not know this, but cutting hair successfully takes a lot of practice. Here is how you can start: First, you want to make sure your neckline is positioned properly at the right angle. Most beginners want to start at the top because this will allow you to create blends that are the right length for your needs. This will also save you time and effort if it doesn’t blend properly when it gets to the top last.

Working on the back of the head, start from the area of the top of the ear, spray water bottle at hair to cut at a 45-degree line, and slant toward the neckline. Cut along your fingers if you want to get even closer to your hair.

ii. Time To Use Scissors

To cut the hair accurately, start at the back of the head and make perfectly straight lines until you reach just below the chin. Hold hair down firmly, so even cuts are made. If you are left or right-eye dominant, there is a chance that your boys haircuts could look more slant. So when you finish the neckline, do yourself a favor and check that it doesn’t. If it does, correct it quickly! To help finely style the back and sides, use your 45-degree angle.

iii. Match The Hair Length Across

You may have noticed that there is a large gap in between the blades of the razor. This can be problematic because you will want to use hairs from previous cuts whenever you cut. After all, they are much larger and often include areas that might introduce a new problem. The cut of your hair is really important, so you should take the time to ensure it’s okay. This can be done by using a mirror and surveying a small portion of your head. Use these hairs to guide the way.

iv. Working Out The Top

As you work back up the heads, remember to keep tabs on the sides, so they stay in proportion. This is the ideal way to cut hair to prevent it from returning. You should come in at a 90-degree angle and cut straight across so you don’t have ripped or broken hairs torn out by your clippers.

If your child is getting overly stressed during a task or if he’s behaving in an obstreperous manner, it can be helpful to get him to sit down and reassure him that you’re almost done. You’ll also promise to give a reward for being so well-behaved.

The hair at the hairline should be thinned out and cut straight across. If you want it to look more natural, take a point of your scissors and make a few small diagonal up-and-down strokes in the center. (You’re not styling it to appear like a candy-corn)

If your son has naturally curled hair (mine do), you can keep the sides of their head longer to help create soft curls. Take your time and work with them to find cute little boys haircuts. The extra weight will also help create a natural, more natural-looking look. To make this look more natural, poke the hair toward the front

v. Wrapping Up Your Boys Haircuts

All it takes is just one last check before you’re done: pulling your hair up to perfect angles and ensuring that the bottom line is even! It’s important to blend your son’s hair to avoid any mistakes. You should brush it thrice a week, and you can start styling it again in about 3 – 4 weeks.